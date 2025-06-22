Kevin Durant, Dillon Brooks in Massive Trade Between Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns
Former Oregon Ducks guard Dillon Brooks is now a member of the Phoenix Suns after a blockbuster trade on Sunday morning.
The Suns traded superstar Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and five second round picks.
Dillon Brooks Traded to Phoenix Suns
Dillon Brooks will be on his third different NBA team next season. Brooks was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. He spent his first six seasons in the league with Memphis from 2017 through 2023 before being part of a sign and trade that landed him with the Houston Rockets. Dillon Brooks was a Rocket the past two seasons and now is on the move again.
In 2024-2025 with Houston, Brooks averaged 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. The Rockets were one of the biggest surprise teams in the NBA, going 52-30 and earning the No. 2 seed in the western conference. They got bounced in the first round of the playoffs.
Brooks is joining a Phoenix Suns team that is coming off a disappointing 36-46 season where they finished 11th in the West, missing both the playoffs and play-in tournament. The Suns are led by guard Devin Booker. Booker averaged 25.6 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game last season.
Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets
Kevin Durant is arguably the greatest scorer of the past decade in the NBA. Durant will be heading into his 17th year in the NBA, now with his fifth different team. He had previously played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, and Phoenix Suns.
Durant has a long list of accolades. He is a 15-time all star, four-time scoring champion, two-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, and has made 11 All-NBA teams. He has career averages of 27.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. Last season, Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
The Rockets are getting a much needed reliable scoring option, something they desperately needed in the playoffs this year. Houston traded their leader scorer in the regular season, Jalen Green, to Phoenix. Green was inconsistent during their playoff series against the Golden State Warriors and it cost them, as they lost in seven games.
This move by Houston is telling the rest of the NBA that they are here to “win now.” The Rockets are now tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second best championship odds for the 2025-2026 season according to FanDuel, with odds of +900. The Oklahoma City Thunder are favorites at +230.
