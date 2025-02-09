Lebron James Greets Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson As Los Angeles Lakers Beat Indiana Pacers
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson is having a very productive offseason, as he prepares for the 2025 NFL Draft. Johnson got to meet Los Angeles Lakers superstar Lebron James and sit court side for the Lakers game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday Night in Los Angeles.
The Lakers beat the Pacers, 124-117, without Lebron who was ruled out with left ankle soreness. Soon, former Dallas Maverick Luka Doncic will make his Lakers debut after a blockbuster trade that shocked the NBA.
Safe to say, Johnson is also winning after meeting arguably the greatest athlete of all time in Lebron.
Johnson's NFL Draft stock is also rising after an exciting Senior Bowl performance. Johnson overcame doubts about his smaller size by demonstrating separation and speed to NFL scouts. Johnson was picked as one of the 'biggest risers' on the Pro Football Focus big board.
Johnson now ranks at No. 88 on PFF's Big Board, which projects Johnson to be a "priority" day three NFL Draft selection.
Next up, the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium from Feb 27-March 2. Johnson has turned heads of NFL general managers already based on what they saw from Johnson in Mobile, AL. The 5-foot-9,165-pound Johnson impressed at Senior Day by consistently dominating defensive backs and elite route running ability.
While his brother Bo Nix shined as a rookie for the Denver Broncos in 2024, Johnson revealed that the Oregon football program well prepared him for NFL.
"If you have any dreams of going to the next level, this is the school you want to be at," Johnson told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "There's no other school you want to be at other than here. A lot of schools, you have a lot of distractions around you. But in Eugene, it's football all day."
Of course, this will come to no surprise to Oregon fans who have witnessed Johnson shine for two seasons as a Duck.
Johnson's best game of the 2024 college football season came in Oregon's win over Penn State to claim the Big Ten Championship. Johnson caught 11 passes for a career-high 181 yards and a touchdown en route to being named the game's MVP in the 45-37 win.
A recent NFL Draft profile on Johnson from Bleacher Report predicts him as a high-level backup/potential starter.
Johnson also detailed to Amaranthus that his NFL goal is to be the first Duck receiver drafted in the first round in decades.
Johnson finished the 2024 season with 898 receiving yards, 83 receptions and 10 touchdowns. Despite missing nearly three full games due to injury, Johnson has was three receptions shy of breaking the Oregon single-season receptions record of 86... Which Johnson set in 2023.
At the Senior Bowl, Johnson was pegged as the toughest matchup by Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, who is an expected first or second round NFL Draft selection.
"Um, I'll say Tez," Thomas told AtoZSportsNFL. "He's smaller, it's kind of hard to get hands on him, but I'll take that challenge to heart. So tomorrow, I'm gonna go right back to it, and go back to the drawing board and see what I can do better."
