Oregon Ducks' Dana Altman Won't Hire General Manager For Basketball Program
The title of 'general manager' is being used quite more frequently now for college athletic programs across the country. Stanford Cardinal football has former Indianapolis Colt quarterback Andrew Luck in the role. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies basketball hired former ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Even New Orleans Privateers basketball hired rapper Master P in a similar role of President of Basketball Operations.
According to James Crepea of The Oregonian, coach Dana Altman of the Oregon Ducks doesn't plan to hire someone as the program's general manager any time soon. He currently has five full-time assistant coaches (Tony Stubblefield, Mike Mennenga, Brian Fish, Louis Rowe, Josh Jamieson) and two support staff members at his disposal. Kevin McKenna is the Director of Player Development and Scott McByrne is the Assistant Director of Operations.
What does a college basketball general manager actually do? According to a press release by Saint Bonaventure on Wojnarowski, his role is similar to that of what a general manager in the NBA does.
"In his role as general manager, Adrian Wojnarowski will serve the coaching staff in managing a wide range of responsibilities including name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities and as a liaison with collectives; transfer portal management; recruit, family and alumni player relationships; professional player programs; and program fundraising."- Press release from GoBonnies.com
MORE: 5-Star Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Chris Henry Jr. Addresses 'Amazing' Oregon Coaches
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land Three Top 10-Recruits In Class of 2026
MORE: Updated Big Ten Win Totals Reveal High Expectations For Oregon Ducks, Ohio State, Penn State
A general manager is not needed to handle the business side of the college basketball program in Eugene any time soon. The likes of Altman and the rest of coaches seem to believe they can navigate the unknown space that is name, image, or likeness or NIL while working with the Oregon NIL collective known as Division Street for the time being.
Recruiting hasn't been much of an issue for Altman. He has brought in an abundant amount of five-star prospects out of high school during his time in Eugene. The problem is that a lot of those players don't stay for too long. According to On3, here are all the five-stars that have played under Altman:
Jabari Brown, guard (2010-11)
Troy Brown Jr., guard (2017-18)
Louis King, forward (2018-19)
Bol Bol, forward/center (2018-19)
Nate Bittle, center (2021-present)
Kel'el Ware, center (2022-23)
"I want our guys to be happy. I hope they can be happy at the University of Oregon. You can't be your best in any relationship unless you're happy, you know, you want to be in that relationship. I hope and pray that the guys want to stay because I, like I said, I want 'em to stay. Everybody that can come back, I want 'em to come back. But they got to be wanting."- Oregon Ducks coach Dana Altman
As for the transfer portal this season, the Ducks did just lose former four-star forward Mookie Cook. Oregon has reached out to West Virginia Mountaineers freshman guard Jonathan Powell and North Dakota State Bison senior guard Jacari White through the portal.