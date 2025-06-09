New York Liberty Guard Sabrina Ionescu Appears in Famous Game Show's Answer
Former Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu was the answer to a Jeopardy! question on their June 5 show. The player on Jeopardy! chose the “Winning Shot” category for $1,000.
“This star of Romanian heritage hit from near the center court logo to put the New York Liberty up a game in the 2024 WNBA Finals,” Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings said.
One of the players on the show named Sarah correctly answered “Who is Sabrina Ionescu.”
Sabrina Ionescu’s Game Winning Shot in WNBA Finals
Sabrina Ionescu hit the biggest shot in her professional basketball career career last season in the 2024 WNBA Finals. Heading into game three of the best of five series, Ionescu and the Liberty were tied 1-1 with the Minnesota Lynx. With 10 seconds left in a tie game at 77-77, the Liberty had the ball.
Ionescu had the ball in her hand just past half court and got Lynx guard Kayla McBride in an isolation. Ionescu created space just inside the mid-court logo and drained a deep three-pointer with one second remaining, giving the Liberty an 80-77 lead. This stunned the Minnesota home crowd.
The Lynx weren’t able answer and the Liberty took a 2-1 series lead. Minnesota bounced back on their home floor in Game Four, extending the season to a winner take all Game Five back in New York. In a low scoring game, the Liberty outlasted the Lynx by a final score of 67-62 in overtime. This win secured the first WNBA Finals in New York Liberty franchise history.
The Liberty were one of the original eight WNBA teams when the league had its inaugural season in 1997. The Liberty had previously made the WNBA Finals five different times, but lost all of them. They finally were able to get over the hump in 2024.
New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx on Another WNBA Finals Collision Course?
The New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx were the last two teams standing in 2024 and it looks like that could happen again in 2025. Neither team has lost a game yet, with the Lynx 9-0 and the Liberty 8-0. The next closest team in third place in the WNBA is the Atlanta Dream with a record of 5-3.
New York is led by their elite one-two punch of Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu. Stewart is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. Ionescu is averaging 17.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.
Minnesota is led by Napheesa Collier, who leads the entire WNBA in scoring with 25.5 points per game. She also averages 8.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The Lynx have also got a big contribution from Kayla McBride, who averages 17.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.
Could there be a WNBA Finals rematch on the horizon?