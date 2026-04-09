Dana Altman's Oregon Ducks Lose Another Player As Transfer Count Rises

There have been over 1,850 NCAA transfer portal entries through the first two days since it opened at midnight on April 7, and the Oregon Ducks have been gutted with seven entries. The portal works quickly like that, especially within the first few hours of being officially opened.

The latest Oregon name to enter the portal is senior center Ege Demir, according to Verbal Commits.

Oregon Ducks Center Ege Demir Enters Transfer Portal

Jan 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks center Ege Demir (16) grabs a rebound during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The 6-11 big man came to Eugene, Oregon, after playing with Darussafaka Lassa in Istanbul, Turkey. In his first college basketball season, Demir averaged 2.2 points on 44.4 percent shooting from the field and 3.5 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per game. He played in 19 contests off the bench before injuring his shoulder on Jan. 20, ending his 2025-26 season. It's unknown how many years of eligibility he has left as an international recruit at 21 years old.

Incoming redshirt freshman guard JJ Frakes, junior guard Wei Lin, senior guard Jackson Shelstad, senior forward Devon Pryor, senior forward Kwame Evans Jr., and redshirt senior forward Dezdrick Lindsay join Demir as the seven total Ducks in the portal.

That would pull coach Dana Altman's current 2026-27 roster down to just incoming senior forward Sean Stewart, junior guard Jamari Phillips, and sophomore forward Efe Vatan as the only three scholarship players still left.

The NCAA allows 15 roster spots, including walk-ons. The portal is set to officially close on April 21.

Boise State Forward Plans Official Visit With Oregon

Mar 4, 2025; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons forward Beau Becker (14) passes the ball to guard Ethan Taylor (5) as Boise State Broncos forward Andrew Meadow (13) defends in the first half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Boise State junior wing Andrew Meadow has scheduled an official visit with the Arizona State Sun Devils on April 12 and will follow up with Oregon on April 14, confirmed by 247 Sports' Eric Bossi. He averaged 12.1 points on a 38.6 three-point percentage in 2025-26, while starting 65 of 67 games in his last two of three seasons under coach Leon Rice in Boise, Idaho.

The California Golden Bears, Washington Huskies, and Xavier Musketeers are also reportedly involved with the 6-7 and 218-pound perimeter option. Along with his ability to stretch out the floor offensively, Meadow does a bit of everything defensively on the basketball court. Starting with his ability to switch and guard multiple spots out on the perimeter as well as on the low block.

Two New Names With Interest From Oregon

Feb 21, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) drives to the basket against Seton Hall Pirates guard Adam Clark (0) during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Ducks have contacted Georgetown Hoyas junior guard KJ Lewis, per The Athletic's Tobias Bass. Oregon recruited him during the last transfer portal cycle when he was moving away from Tucson, Arizona, after two seasons with coach Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats. Lewis averaged 14.9 points on a 40.8 field goal percentage, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.1 steals per game this season with the Hoyas, making the All-Big East Conference Third Team.

Another name to monitor is Northwestern Wildcats junior guard Jayden Reid, who has recently been approached by Altman's coaching staff. The 5-10 native of Westbury, New York, averaged 10.1 points on a 39.0 field goal percentage, 5.0 assists, and 1.0 steals in 28 starts for the Big Ten Conference foe.