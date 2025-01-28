Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Recruiting: 5-Stars Brandon Arrington, Chris Henry Jr. Visit for Junior Day

Junior Day took place at Autzen Stadium in Eugene this past Saturday. Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and the rest of his staff hosted key 2026 recruits like five-star safety Blaine Bradford, five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., five-star athlete Brandon Arrington, and four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili.

Arden Cravalho

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks down during the second half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks down during the second half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has prioritized recruiting since arriving in Eugene as the Ducks currently have the No. 1 ranked 2026 class in the country. They are also looking to get a head start on the 2027 recruiting class.

Numerous top recruits from across the nation made their way to Eugene for Junior Day at Autzen Stadium this past Saturday, Jan. 25. Here are the five recruits that should stand out to Lanning and the rest of his staff.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after the loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after the loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2026 safety Blaine Bradford from Catholic (6-1, 195)

No. 14 in the nation, No. 1 safety, No. 1 in Louisiana - On3 rankings

top offers - LSU, Alabama, Texas, Notre Dame, Oregon, Ohio State

“They have everything in place. They have a great head coach running them. Great assistant coaches that can be head coaches anywhere else in the country. Great players. Great people... Obviously the facilities, the people here, great environment. They have a plan for almost everything. There is nothing you can’t ask they won’t answer.”

Blaine Bradford via On3

2026 linebacker Talanoa Ili from Orange Lutheran (6-3, 200)

No. 55 in the nation, No. 3 linebacker, No. 8 in California - On3 rankings

Top offers - USC, UCLA, Arizona State, Oregon

“It was awesome getting to spend time with all the coaches and other recruits and some commits. It was awesome. A big thing for me was to see how they treated my little brother, they treated him like another recruit and same with how much respect and love they showed to my parents.”

Talanoa Ili via On3

2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. from Mater Dei (6-5, 195)

No. 5 in the nation, No. 1 wide receiver, No. 1 in California - On3 rankings

Top offers - Ohio State (committed), West Virginia, Cincinnati, Penn State, Tennessee, Miami, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon

“The relationship I have with the coaches there - We have a great relationship. Obviously they had a great season last year. I think it’s definitely their coaching staff. The way they run things up there is really good. I can see why they’re doing so good."

Chris Henry Jr. via On3
Chris Henry Jr. was at Ohio Stadium to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines
Chris Henry Jr. was at Ohio Stadium to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines in an NCAA football game on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. / Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2026 athlete Brandon Arrington from Mount Miguel (6-0, 180)

No. 8 in the nation, No. 1 athlete, No. 2 in California - On3 rankings

Top offers - Texas A&M, USC, San Diego State, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Alabama, Oregon

“I enjoyed this visit. The big takeaways was how cool the coaching staff was and the facility and the systems they have here in Oregon is fantastic. Everything is great... Oregon is the best place I visited so far."

Brandon Arrington via On3

2027 cornerback Josiah Molden from West Linn (6-0, 175)

No. 40 in the nation, No. 4 cornerback, No. 1 in Oregon - On3 rankings

Top offers - Oregon, Oregon State, Washington, Colorado, Colorado, Arizona State, California, Washington State

Published
Arden Cravalho
ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

