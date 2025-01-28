Oregon Ducks Recruiting: 5-Stars Brandon Arrington, Chris Henry Jr. Visit for Junior Day
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has prioritized recruiting since arriving in Eugene as the Ducks currently have the No. 1 ranked 2026 class in the country. They are also looking to get a head start on the 2027 recruiting class.
Numerous top recruits from across the nation made their way to Eugene for Junior Day at Autzen Stadium this past Saturday, Jan. 25. Here are the five recruits that should stand out to Lanning and the rest of his staff.
2026 safety Blaine Bradford from Catholic (6-1, 195)
No. 14 in the nation, No. 1 safety, No. 1 in Louisiana - On3 rankings
top offers - LSU, Alabama, Texas, Notre Dame, Oregon, Ohio State
“They have everything in place. They have a great head coach running them. Great assistant coaches that can be head coaches anywhere else in the country. Great players. Great people... Obviously the facilities, the people here, great environment. They have a plan for almost everything. There is nothing you can’t ask they won’t answer.”- Blaine Bradford via On3
2026 linebacker Talanoa Ili from Orange Lutheran (6-3, 200)
No. 55 in the nation, No. 3 linebacker, No. 8 in California - On3 rankings
Top offers - USC, UCLA, Arizona State, Oregon
“It was awesome getting to spend time with all the coaches and other recruits and some commits. It was awesome. A big thing for me was to see how they treated my little brother, they treated him like another recruit and same with how much respect and love they showed to my parents.”- Talanoa Ili via On3
2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. from Mater Dei (6-5, 195)
No. 5 in the nation, No. 1 wide receiver, No. 1 in California - On3 rankings
Top offers - Ohio State (committed), West Virginia, Cincinnati, Penn State, Tennessee, Miami, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon
“The relationship I have with the coaches there - We have a great relationship. Obviously they had a great season last year. I think it’s definitely their coaching staff. The way they run things up there is really good. I can see why they’re doing so good."- Chris Henry Jr. via On3
2026 athlete Brandon Arrington from Mount Miguel (6-0, 180)
No. 8 in the nation, No. 1 athlete, No. 2 in California - On3 rankings
Top offers - Texas A&M, USC, San Diego State, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Alabama, Oregon
“I enjoyed this visit. The big takeaways was how cool the coaching staff was and the facility and the systems they have here in Oregon is fantastic. Everything is great... Oregon is the best place I visited so far."- Brandon Arrington via On3
2027 cornerback Josiah Molden from West Linn (6-0, 175)
No. 40 in the nation, No. 4 cornerback, No. 1 in Oregon - On3 rankings
Top offers - Oregon, Oregon State, Washington, Colorado, Colorado, Arizona State, California, Washington State
