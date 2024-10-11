Oregon Ducks' New Nike Dunk Shoe, Apparel Release: Honors Uniforms, NIL Benefits
The Oregon Ducks' Ducks of a Feather clothing brand has outdone itself.
Oregon's name, image and likeness (NIL) collective, known as Division Street, releases it's highly-anticipated collaboration with Nike today, on Oct. 11. The "What The Duck” Dunk Low collection is two pairs of sneakers in connection with Tinker Hatfield. The brightly-colored shoes are a nod to Oregon's eye-catching Nike uniforms.
The release is limited to 5,000 pairs worldwide on GOAT's website and app on Oct. 11 for $275 each. The two options are “Home” and “Away” and both shoes reflect on 25 years of iconic uniforms from the Oregon Ducks.
Oregon also released it's Men’s and Women’s 'What the Duck' Apparel Pack, which features Nike sweatshirts, sweats and t-shirts.
The proceeds from the men's and women's apparel pack benefits participating University of Oregon student-athletes such as star quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
The company offers unique and innovative t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, hats, sports bras and much more centered around the Oregon Ducks. They even do non-fungible tokens or NFTs. The group is powered by The Papé Family, Gearhart Golf Links, Oregon Fruit Products and Murphy.
When college athletes became eligible to benefit from their own NIL, a group of Oregon alumni and donors created the collective called Division Street. The whole point of this organization combined their experiences in branding, marketing, sponsorship, and design in order to benefit Oregon student-athletes and improve upon their NIL opportunities. This way, the student-athletes can focus in the classroom and out on the field or court.
Major names such as Pat Kilkenny, The Papé Family, Jim Morse, Ed Maletis, Rosemary St. Clair, Christie Moore, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Nike co-founder Phil Knight made this release possible. They use their resources and knowledge to improve upon the financial situations of the Oregon student-athletes as well as become successful in the brand and marketing landscape.
The pair of kicks use a mismatched theme that feature signature Oregon colors. Splatter details, streaks, and a metal-like design can be seen as well as the Oregon Ducks’ mascot and references to different eras of Ducks history. This collection celebrates the unique and historic heritage of the athletic department. Sneakerheads and Oregon fans alike are in awe of the highly anticipated drop.
This collection celebrates the Ducks' heritage with vibrant designs and innovative details. As the release date approaches, sneaker enthusiasts and Oregon fans are preparing for a highly anticipated drop.
The University of Oregon's brand name continues to grow more larger and more fashionable each year in thanks to the work of companies and groups like Ducks of a Feather as well as Division Street.
