Dan Lanning, Peyton Manning Reveal What's Different About Denver Broncos Rookie QB Bo Nix
The former Oregon Duck was listed as inactive in the Denver Broncos' final preseason 38-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Bo Nix has already secured the title of starting quarterback of the Mile High City and is ready for his National Football League career to officially begin.
Through two preseason games, Nix has thrown 23-for-30 on 205 passing yards and two touchdowns. He has also ran for 29 yards and holds a passer rating of 121.5. The Broncos scored points on six of seven possessions with Nix under center this preseason. He didn't turn the ball over once as well.
Nix has looked comfortable in the pocket and been showing off his arm talent. The Denver offense seems to move the ball down the field easily when the rookie is under center. He has been soaking up everything he possibly can under the tutelage of the offensive-minded head coach Sean Payton.
“He’ll be ready. As Sean Payton said, he’s been a great student. The cerebral part of the game, he’s picked up. Look it’s a marathon, not a sprint as a rookie. But I’m a fan of playing right away. Getting the experience is only going to make him better.”- Peyton Manning on Bo Nix
The Broncos have the longest odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl this season at +3000 according to Draft Kings. Nix currently has the 4th best odds at +1000 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
“The part that was always different for me with Bo is I 100% always felt like every game I was walking on the field with another coach who just happens to play for us, and I think that’s where his maturity shows up. He’s seen a lot of things, knows a lot of things, and as much as any player is 100% dedicated to his craft.”- Dan Lanning on Bo Nix via Denver Gazette
In 27 games with Oregon, Nix threw for 74 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He totaled 8,101 passing yards on a 74.9 pass completion rate and was named the 2023 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. Nix won the 2022 Holiday Bowl over North Carolina and the 2023 Fiesta Bowl over Liberty.
"I know how hard Bo works. Honestly, I felt like it was a great fit with Denver from the start. I think the sky is the limit for him, so I’m really pumped for him. I also know that his goal wasn’t just to be named the starter. His goal is to go out there and perform really well for the team. He has high expectations for himself. I’m excited to see him achieve those.”- Dan Lanning on Bo Nix via Denver Gazette
Denver finished up the preseason undefeated at 3-0. Bo Nix will make his NFL debut at the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 8 at 1:05 p.m. PT.
