Ducks Digest

Dan Lanning, Peyton Manning Reveal What's Different About Denver Broncos Rookie QB Bo Nix

Former Oregon Ducks Quarterback Bo Nix has already shown enough of what he's capable of through the Denver Broncos' first two preseason games. Denver coach Sean Payton officially announced that rookie Bo Nix is man for the starting job earlier this week. Oregon Coach Dan Lanning and NFL Legend Peyton Manning reveal what's different about the rookie.

Arden Cravalho

Aug 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) following the preseason win over the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) following the preseason win over the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The former Oregon Duck was listed as inactive in the Denver Broncos' final preseason 38-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Bo Nix has already secured the title of starting quarterback of the Mile High City and is ready for his National Football League career to officially begin.

Through two preseason games, Nix has thrown 23-for-30 on 205 passing yards and two touchdowns. He has also ran for 29 yards and holds a passer rating of 121.5. The Broncos scored points on six of seven possessions with Nix under center this preseason. He didn't turn the ball over once as well.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles with the ball in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers
Aug 18, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles with the ball in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Nix has looked comfortable in the pocket and been showing off his arm talent. The Denver offense seems to move the ball down the field easily when the rookie is under center. He has been soaking up everything he possibly can under the tutelage of the offensive-minded head coach Sean Payton.

“He’ll be ready. As Sean Payton said, he’s been a great student. The cerebral part of the game, he’s picked up. Look it’s a marathon, not a sprint as a rookie. But I’m a fan of playing right away. Getting the experience is only going to make him better.”

Peyton Manning on Bo Nix

The Broncos have the longest odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl this season at +3000 according to Draft Kings. Nix currently has the 4th best odds at +1000 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“The part that was always different for me with Bo is I 100% always felt like every game I was walking on the field with another coach who just happens to play for us, and I think that’s where his maturity shows up. He’s seen a lot of things, knows a lot of things, and as much as any player is 100% dedicated to his craft.”

Dan Lanning on Bo Nix via Denver Gazette

In 27 games with Oregon, Nix threw for 74 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He totaled 8,101 passing yards on a 74.9 pass completion rate and was named the 2023 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. Nix won the 2022 Holiday Bowl over North Carolina and the 2023 Fiesta Bowl over Liberty.

"I know how hard Bo works. Honestly, I felt like it was a great fit with Denver from the start. I think the sky is the limit for him, so I’m really pumped for him. I also know that his goal wasn’t just to be named the starter. His goal is to go out there and perform really well for the team. He has high expectations for himself. I’m excited to see him achieve those.”

Dan Lanning on Bo Nix via Denver Gazette

Denver finished up the preseason undefeated at 3-0. Bo Nix will make his NFL debut at the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 8 at 1:05 p.m. PT.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Commit Akili Smith Jr. Impresses in Season Opener

MORE: What the Florida State Upset Could Mean for Oregon Ducks Football

MORE: Oregon Ducks, LA Chargers QB Justin Herbert a "Leader", "Rock" During Stuck Elevator

MORE: Oregon Duck Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Gifts Teammates Big Surprise

MORE: Who Picked Oregon Ducks to Win the CFP on College GameDay?

Published |Modified
Arden Cravalho

ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

Home/Football