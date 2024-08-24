Oregon Duck Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Gifts Teammates Big Surprise
Most football fans observe the yearly tradition of professional football quarterbacks gifting their offensive linemen with lavish gifts. Even college quarterbacks get in on the action of showing their teammates some love. When Bo Nix arrived in Oregon after transferring from Auburn, he gifted his teammates with a visit from a Chick-Fil-A food truck that went viral on social media.
Now, Dillon Gabriel backed his unique ride into Autzen with a special surprise. The video, posted to the Ducks’ social media accounts, starts with Gabriel addressing his team in the bleachers of Autzen while his signature white minivan sat in the left endzone.
“I just want to say, great camp. Appreciate you guys,” Gabriel said.
The video then cuts to a shot inside the minivan, showing stacks of boxes of Beats By Dre headphones. Gabriel is one of several college athletes sponsored by Beats By Dre. Other sponsored athletes include Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxon Dart, and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. In total, eleven athletes are sponsored by the company this year, seven being quarterbacks.
As the minivan opens its back door, senior wide receiver Tez Johnson and senior defensive back Jeffrey Bassa break into a full sprint towards the vehicle.
The packaging for the headphones is a white box with a yellow center wrap and green detailing. “Go Ducks” is prominently featured on the side of the box with a green Oregon Duck logo on the top along with Beats by Dre branding.
Looking at the headphones themselves, they certainly appear to be a Duck fans’ dream. In a shot during the video with the headphones on back-up quarterback Dontae Manning, the set has a white base and ear cushion, encased by apple green on the bottom. The apple green fades into a darker green Oregon Duck logo, before completing an ombre into a yellow color for the band. “Go Ducks” appears on the top of the yellow headphone band in the same darker green as the Oregon Duck logo.
“Of course Beats by Dre helped me out big time,” Gabriel said. “It’s pretty sweet. Appreciate them and appreciate the guys. It’s been a great camp and then going into the season.”
Each Beats by Dre sponsored athlete has their own commercial shoot on their respective campus. Gabriel previously posted about his partnership with the company on his Instagram with shots at Autzen Stadium, the Moshofsky Center, and the Marcus Mariota Performance Center.
According to On3 Sports, Gabriel has an NIL evaluation of $1.2 million in earnings this season already, which puts him at No. 14 in the NIL 100 rankings and No. 9 for college football NIL earnings. Gabriel has 160 thousand followers across his social media platforms, with his highest count on Instagram at 99 thousand followers.
In July, Gabriel also partnered with The GLD Shop to gift his teammates iced out Oregon chains and bracelets.
Our only question left: how much else can that white minivan haul and is Gabriel the go-to guy on the Oregon Ducks for moving help?
