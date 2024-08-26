Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Signs Exclusive NIL Deal With Heisman Hopefuls
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel signs an exclusive name, image, likeness deal. Gabriel is one of six athletes to join Celsius’ expanded NIL College Football Roster for the 2024-25 season: Alongside Donovan Edwards, Jalen Milroe, Emeka Egbuka, DJ Uiagalelei and Travis Hunter
Celsius' marketing strategy was to sign a roster of six top Heisman-worthy athletes. By expanding its presence within college football, Celsius reinforces its focus on Gen Z and demonstrates a commitment to the collegiate market.
“With football, there’s a lot of long days, a bunch of meetings, and days that are physically taxing," Gabriel said. "But when you have something you can rely on that gives you that extra boost to maximize your time, with meetings, practice, whatever it may be, that’s how I’ve used it. It’s been a huge help, and you do need that to stay focused and keep going,"
Celsius is not new to the NIL space or working with Heisman Trophy candidates. The energy drink has previously worked with Heisman Trophy winners Caleb Williams and Bryce Young.
Gabriel is one of the highest NIL earners in college sports and just signed a new deal with Beats By Dre last week. Gabriel will now be featured across various marketing campaigns and wear custom Beats products.
He also showed what a great teammate he is. Gabriel gifted his Oregon teammates their own headphones in an awesome surprise.
In a video posted to Ducks' social media, Gabriel gathers his team in the bleachers of Autzen Stadium while his white minivan sits in the left end zone.
“I just want to say, great camp. Appreciate you guys,” Gabriel said as he pops the trunk of the minivan to reveal new headphones for everyone in Oregon packaging.
Gabriel has a current NIL evaluation of $1.2 million in earnings this season, which ranks him No. 14 in the NIL 100 rankings and No. 9 for college football NIL earnings. Gabriel has 160,000 followers across his social media platforms, with his highest count on Instagram at 99 thousand followers.
Gabriel has one of the best personal brands in college football and is the star of one of the most recognizable brands in the nation at Oregon.
Gabriel will play his first season game in Autzen Stadium on Saturday against the Idaho Vandals.
The 6-foot, 204-pound quarterback has started 49 games over his five-year career that includes stops at UCF and Oklahoma. His stats jump off the page… Gabriel boasts a 63.1 completion percentage for a total of 14,865 passing yards with 125 touchdowns against just 26 interceptions.
Gabriel hopes to put an explanation mark on his excellent college career as a Duck in 2024.
