Will Troy Franklin Make Denver Broncos’ Final 53-Man Roster Or Get Cut?
On Aug. 25, former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin received his first touches of the preseason in the Denver Broncos’ final game before the regular season. After reports of Franklin needing time to adjust to the NFL game surfaced, he showed the potential that the Broncos saw in him when they drafted Frankling in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The rookie wide receiver picked up nine yards in the red zone, running the ball on a jet sweep in the first quarter and setting up a touchdown. In the second quarter, Franklin received a 21-yard pass from backup quarterback Zach Wilson.
Only two total touches, the Ducks rookie showed his ability to get open and make plays at the next level. Franklin saw 42 snaps in the team’s first two preseason games, but he finished both games without logging a reception.
Franklin waited until day three of the NFL Draft to hear his name called, but the Broncos selected him with the No. 2 pick in the fourth round, reuniting him with former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix.
The Broncos drafted wide receiver Devaughn Vele out of Utah in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft, creating a sense of competition between the rookie wide receivers. However, both Vele and Franklin look poised to make the final roster.
Earlier in training camp, Broncos coach Sean Payton updated reporters on Franklin’s progress: “You see speed, you see playmaking down the field, there are certain routes that you see are strong suits,” said Payton. “I do feel good football IQ with that player, and that’s encouraging. He’s continuing to get stronger.”
All NFL teams must have their 53-man roster settled by 4 p.m. on Aug. 27. Some organizations have already reported roster cuts, but the Broncos have yet to announce any.
During the pre-draft process, Oregon football coach Dan Lanning spoke to the Denver Gazette, setting the record straight on Franklin. “I heard so many things about the guy doesn’t love football,’’ Lanning said. “I mean, the guy practices his tail off like football was what he was made for. That’s what he does. He’s an extremely intelligent player who is very smart and works hard to be really good.
In his final season at Oregon, Franklin set records in single season receiving yards and touchdowns, totaling 1,383 yards with 14 touchdowns.
Franklin looks to join talented a wide receiver room in Denver, led by starters Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and Josh Reynolds. If wide receiver Marvin Mims and fellow rookie Vele secure roster spots, Franklin looks in line to be the team’s sixth wide receiver.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Commit Akili Smith Jr. Impresses in Season Opener
MORE: What the Florida State Upset Could Mean for Oregon Ducks Football
MORE: Oregon Ducks, LA Chargers QB Justin Herbert a "Leader", "Rock" During Stuck Elevator
MORE: Oregon Duck Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Gifts Teammates Big Surprise
MORE: Who Picked Oregon Ducks to Win the CFP on College GameDay?
MORE: Dan Lanning, Peyton Manning Reveal What's Different About Denver Broncos Rookie QB Bo Nix