Oregon Ducks Quarterback Commit Akili Smith Jr. Impresses in Season Opener
On Aug. 24, Oregon Ducks quarterback commit Akili Smith Jr. and the Lincoln Hornets hosted the Arbor View Aggies, the No. 3 high school team in Las Vegas. In the 45-44 loss, the Oregon commit began his senior season with an impressive stat line, throwing for 371 yards with three touchdowns while rushing for another.
The consensus four-star prospect found success throwing down the field as well as across the middle. He established a quick connection with wide receiver Ty Olsen, totaling 12 receptions for 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Down 38-14 at halftime, Smith Jr. and the offense scored 30 points in the second half only to fall short by one point. In addition to his four total touchdowns, he converted several of the team’s two-point conversion attempts throughout the comeback effort. On the final play of the game, Smith Jr. overthrew the end zone on a Hail Mary pass.
He had plenty of highlight throws throughout the game, the first coming in the opening quarter. Smith Jr. dropped back and delivered a 35-yard strike to Olsen, hitting the WR in stride for the team’s first touchdown.
Over the summer, Smith Jr. saw his ranking in the 247Sports Composite fall out of the top 100, No. 80 to No. 183 overall. Rated the No. 16 quarterback recruit in the nation, appeared on a mission to prove people wrong.
Smith Jr’s father Akili Smith played quarterback for the Ducks, winning Pac 10 Offensive Player of the Year in 1998 before being drafted No. 3 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1999 NFL draft. The family connections to the program played a role in Smith Jr.’s early commitment to the Ducks.
A member of the 2025 recruiting class, Smith Jr. has been committed to Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein since July of 2023. Smith Jr. is part of a talented group of offensive commits, including five-star wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Dallas Wilson as well as four-star running back Jordon Davison.
With quarterbacks Austin Novosad, Dante Moore, and Luke Moga backing up starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Smith Jr. looks to add himself to the already talented quarterback room.
MORE: No. 10 Oregon Ducks Volleyball Prepares for Season Opener Against No. 4 Pitt
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Arik Armstead Ready for New Start in Jacksonville
MORE: Why 5-Star Jonah Williams Committed to Texas Longhorns Over Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: Who Picked Oregon Ducks to Win the CFP on College GameDay?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football’s Evan Stewart: Fast, Talented, Set For Big Year in Eugene
MORE: Peyton Manning Reveals Progress Seen in Former Oregon Ducks QB Bo Nix