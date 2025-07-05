Oregon Ducks' Keeshawn Barthelemy to Play for Portland Trail Blazers in NBA Summer League
The Portland Trail Blazers have added Oregon Ducks guard Keeshawn Barthelemy to their roster for the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas. The prestigious showcase will take place at the home of the UNLV Runnin' Rebels, the Thomas & Mack Center and Pavilion.
The popular event will begin on July 10, with the championship game taking place on July 20.
At 6-2, Barthelemy averaged 9.3 points on a shooting split of 42.8 field goal percentage, 39.2 three-point percentage, and 79.8 free throw percentage through three seasons in Eugene from 2022-25. He also chipped in 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 77 games played. Before coming to Oregon, Barthelemy played with the Colorado Buffaloes for two seasons from 2020-22.
He will be looking for a shot at Portland's G-League roster, the Rip City Remix. 7-1 center Hansen Yang, Portland's No. 16 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, will help Barthelemy's case as a pick-and-roll option and lob threat when attacking the paint.
The two other Ducks listed on NBA rosters for the summer league are Houston Rockets center N'Faly Dante and Brooklyn Nets wing TJ Bamba.
On a two-way contract with the Houston organization, 6-11 Dante averaged 15.0 points on a 74.4 field goal percentage to go along with 9.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game with the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers in 2024-25. Through four career appearances with the Rockets in his rookie campaign, he scored 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in just 12.6 minutes per game.
6-5 Bamba was named to the Big Ten Conference's All-Defensive Team and named a finalist for the Lefty Driesell Award, given to the top defensive player in Division I, in his final season of college basketball with Oregon. He started his career with the Washington State Cougars from 2020-23, and then the Villanova Wildcats in 2023-24 before ending up in Eugene.
As a three-and-D option for coach Dana Altman, Bamba led the Ducks in both assists (3.0 per game) and steals (1.8 per game) in 2024-25. He also chipped in 10. 5 points and 3.4 rebounds while starting all 35 games.
Houston's Dante will go up against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, July 11 (7 p.m. PT on NBA TV), the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, July 13 (1 p.m. PT on ESPN2), the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, July 14 (1:30 p.m. PT on NBA TV), and the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, July 17 (5 p.m. PT on NBA TV), in Las Vegas.
Brooklyn's Bamba will play against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, July 10 (2:30 p.m. PT on NBA TV), the Washington Wizards on Sunday, July 13 (5 p.m. PT on ESPN2), the New York Knicks on Tuesday, July 1 (3 p.m. PT on ESPN2), and the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, July 16 (4:30 p.m. PT on NBA TV), before the start of the playoffs.
As for Portland's summer league schedule, Barthelemy faces off against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, July 11 (8 p.m. PT on ESPN2), the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, July 12 (7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN2), the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, July 15 (7 p.m. PT on ESPN), and Dante's Houston Rockets for the final scheduled game on Thursday, July 17 (5 p.m. PT on NBA TV).