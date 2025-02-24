Why Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard Should Win NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard is one of the best volume shooters from beyond the arc coming off the bench in the NBA. He's excellent in pick-and-roll action and is an elite passer, especially in lob situations. Pritchard's tight handle of the ball makes it very hard for any defender to guard him and is fearless when attacking the rim.
In his fifth season, all of his statistics have made a drastic improvement. Pritchard averages 14.1 points per game on an efficient shooting split of 47.1 field goal percentage, 41.5 three-point percentage, and 83.6 free throw percentage. He grabs 3.8 rebounds per game and dishes out 3.5 assists per game in 28.0 minutes off the bench.
Boston allows the fewest turnovers per game in the NBA this season at 11.8 per game. Pritchard only accounts for one of those per game.
According to DraftKings, Pritchard is the favorite to win the award at betting odds at -155. Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley follows at +400 and Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter at +425.
"He's unbelievable, what he brings to this team on a given night, especially off the bench. We've got a few weeks left, but he's got to be Sixth Man of the Year."- Jayson Tatum via NBA on TNT
“It’s not something I really think about. If I’m fortunate enough to win, that’s, I guess, a testament to the hard work I put in and I think it just means that I helped this team coming off the bench and doing my job at a high level."- Payton Pritchard
Pritchard leads bench players in these categories this season:
No. 1 in points - 775 total
No. 1 in three-pointers - 178 total
No. 1 in plus/minus - 6.21 per game
No. 2 in assists - 194 total
No. 6 in steals - 47 total
Pritchard has some ties with current Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad as both are from West Linn. Coach Dana Altman is lucky to have almost a carbon copy of Pritchard in Shelstad as the two have eerily similar playing styles.
“We are really close. Our families have been good friends since I was in elementary school. I’ve been around him and learned a lot from him. We’ve worked out together. His work ethic is insane.”- Shelstad on Pritchard via Kerry Eggers
The Celtics are looking to repeat as NBA champions and as long as Pritchard is running the second unit, Boston has a very strong possibility to do that. Through 57 games, Boston has a 41-16 overall record and are in second place in the Eastern Conference standings. Per DraftKings, the Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder are the odds-on favorites to win the Larry O'Brien trophy at +220.
