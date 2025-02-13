Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Expected To Play In NIL Players Era Festival: $24 Million In NIL Payments

The Oregon Ducks won the first annual Players Era Festival in 2024 in Las Vegas and are set to return to the event again in 2025. The $9 million in Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) payments to the participating college basketball programs could increase to $24 million for the second annual version of this tournament next fall.

Arden Cravalho

Nov 27, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Oregon Ducks guard TJ Bamba (5) dribbles against San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) during the first half at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Oregon Ducks guard TJ Bamba (5) dribbles against San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) during the first half at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the first annual Players Era Festival in 2024, $9 million dollars in Name, Image, Likeness or NIL payments was split up between all the tournament participants, including the Oregon Ducks. This upcoming fall in 2025, that number is expected to increase to $24 million according to On3 and will be divided up between all the competing programs in the second annual version of this unique tournament.

The men's field will be adding the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, Kansas Jayhawks, Auburn Tigers, Iowa State Cyclones, Michigan Wolverines, Syracuse Orange, Baylor Bears, Saint John's Red Storm, and Saint Joseph's Hawks per the On3 report.

Oregon head coach Dana Altman calls to his team as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at
Oregon head coach Dana Altman calls to his team as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“TheLinkU has been a critical partner in the success of Players Era 2024, and we are thrilled to extend our collaboration into 2025. With Tennessee, Kansas, Auburn, and more top-tier universities coming on board for the men’s championship and the launch of our inaugural women’s championship tournament, the future of Players Era is bright. TheLinkU’s expertise in NIL and their support for our players will continue to elevate the tournament to new levels.”

Seth Berger, CEO of Players Era

MORE: Los Angeles Chargers To Trade For Deebo Samuel, Pair With Justin Herbert?

MORE: Oregon Ducks Replacement Options As Junior Adams Departs For Dallas Cowboys

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, A'lique Terry 'Favorites' of 5-Star Jackson Cantwell

There is no cap on the amount of teams that could be involved next season. Once again, Oregon alongside the Alabama Crimson Tide, San Diego State Aztecs, Houston Cougars, Creighton Bluejays, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and Texas A&M Aggies are expected to return to the tournament.

“We are excited about the innovation and growth of the Players Era Festival for 2025. As the official NIL Partner, our commitment to seamless and compliant execution of NIL will continue. With 10 new teams joining along with the exciting new women’s championship, the competition is going to be more intense and thrilling than ever. We’re proud to play such an integral role in providing NIL opportunities for athletes and look forward to an even more exciting event this year.”

Austin Elrod, TheLinkU president/founder
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl waves to the crowd after the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gymnasiu
Feb 11, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl waves to the crowd after the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

It was also announced that the Players Era Festival will be having their first annual women's tournament this upcoming fall in 2025. The South Carolina Gamecocks, UCLA Bruins, Duke Blue Devils, and Texas Longhorns will be headlining the field. Each program will receive $1 million in NIL for participating. Both the men's and women's festivals are set to take place in Las Vegas over the Thanksgiving weekend once again.

The Ducks were the inaugural champions of the Players Era Festival after taking down Texas A&M (80-70), San Diego State (78-68), and Alabama in the championship (83-81) back in November. Oregon had a +20 point differential in pool play.

Since going undefeated in the non-conference, it has been rough for coach Dana Altman's group in Big Ten Conference play. The Ducks have a 17-8 overall record but are 6-8 in conference play which slides them in the eleventh spot of the conference standings.

Despite Oregon's downward spiral, they still have seven Quad 1 wins on the season to go along with a No. 34 NET ranking. KenPom ranks the Ducks as the No. 39 program in college basketball with the No. 37 offense and the No. 50 defense. According to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, Oregon is predicted to be the West Region of the NCAA Tournament's No. 8 seed in Wichita, Kansas.

feed

Published
Arden Cravalho
ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

Home/Basketball