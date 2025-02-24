Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Nate Bittle Makes Program History, Earns Big Ten Conference Player Of The Week

Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle is the first Oregon men’s basketball player to earn Big Ten Conference Player of the Week. Bittle led the Ducks to three wins this week, including a 77-73 overtime win at No. 11 Wisconsin. Bittle’s 58 total blocks this season leads the conference, and he ranks ninth with 199 rebounds.

Bri Amaranthus

Feb 16, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) reacts to a made three point shot against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Feb 16, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) reacts to a made three point shot against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle earned Big Ten Conference Player of the Week for the week of February 17-23, becoming the first Duck to do so. Bittle led the Ducks to three wins this week, including a 77-73 overtime win at No. 11 Wisconsin.

Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) walks off the court after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. M
Feb 19, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) walks off the court after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

During Oregon's 3-0 run, Bittle recorded averages of 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.7 blocked shots. Bittle recorded double-doubles in wins over Rutgers and at Iowa but his clutch play against the Badgers provided a needed boost: Bittle scored a game-high 23 points, including six in the extra period, in Oregon's upset victory vs. Wisconsin

"Showed a lot of character," Oregon coach Dana Altman said after the win. "Our defense really picked up in the second half … and that was the difference."

Bittle’s 58 total blocks this season leads the conference, and he ranks ninth with 199 rebounds.

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Josh Dix (4) is blocked by Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) during the second half
Feb 19, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Josh Dix (4) is blocked by Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

MORE: Oregon Ducks Upset No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers: NCAA Tournament Implications

MORE: Oregon Ducks To Land No. 1 Quarterback Recruit Jared Curtis Over Georgia Bulldogs?

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Gaining On Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward Before NFL Draft?

Bittle has been the defensive anchor for Oregon coach Dana Altman this season. He joins elite Duck company... He’s one of four players nationwide to total at least 370 points, 195 rebounds and 55 blocks, and joins Chris Boucher and Jordan Bell as the only Ducks to surpass those totals in a single season since 1996-97.

Bittle was born and raised in Central Point, Oregon. He played the first three seasons of his high school career with Crater before transferring to Prolific Prep for his senior campaign and being named a McDonald's All-American in 2021.

In an exclusive with Oregon Ducks on SI, Bittle raved about his teammates, including fellow Oregonian, guard Jackson Shelstad.

"I really wanted to play with Jackson (Shelstad) last year. I've known Jackson a long time being in the state of Oregon. It's a blessing to share the court with him, playing for the University of Oregon. It puts a good name on our state."

Bittle on Jackson Shelstad

"TJ (Bamba) is really gifted at getting downhill. He's a strong guard. We needed one of those, especially after losing Jermaine (Couisnard)... We have a pretty good, older, experienced team. I think it has helped us a lot."

Bittle on TJ Bamba

Next up for Oregon is a matchup vs. the USC Trojans on Saturday (1 p.m., BTN) at Matthew Knight Arena.

The Ducks must handle business in their final three games to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. After the USC game, the Ducks host Indiana on senior day on March 4, and then travel to face the Washington Huskies in their regular season finale on March 9th.

In the updated AP Top-25 poll, Oregon remains unranked and Wisconsin's ranking stays the same at No. 11 despite the upset victory. The Ducks' record is 20-8 overall and 9-8 in the Big Ten. As far as NCAA Tournament seeding, the Ducks' strong week strengthened their resume as March approaches. Oregon was projected as a No. 7 seed by CBS and ESPN.

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Basketball