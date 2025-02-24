Oregon Ducks' Nate Bittle Makes Program History, Earns Big Ten Conference Player Of The Week
Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle earned Big Ten Conference Player of the Week for the week of February 17-23, becoming the first Duck to do so. Bittle led the Ducks to three wins this week, including a 77-73 overtime win at No. 11 Wisconsin.
During Oregon's 3-0 run, Bittle recorded averages of 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.7 blocked shots. Bittle recorded double-doubles in wins over Rutgers and at Iowa but his clutch play against the Badgers provided a needed boost: Bittle scored a game-high 23 points, including six in the extra period, in Oregon's upset victory vs. Wisconsin
"Showed a lot of character," Oregon coach Dana Altman said after the win. "Our defense really picked up in the second half … and that was the difference."
Bittle’s 58 total blocks this season leads the conference, and he ranks ninth with 199 rebounds.
Bittle has been the defensive anchor for Oregon coach Dana Altman this season. He joins elite Duck company... He’s one of four players nationwide to total at least 370 points, 195 rebounds and 55 blocks, and joins Chris Boucher and Jordan Bell as the only Ducks to surpass those totals in a single season since 1996-97.
Bittle was born and raised in Central Point, Oregon. He played the first three seasons of his high school career with Crater before transferring to Prolific Prep for his senior campaign and being named a McDonald's All-American in 2021.
In an exclusive with Oregon Ducks on SI, Bittle raved about his teammates, including fellow Oregonian, guard Jackson Shelstad.
"I really wanted to play with Jackson (Shelstad) last year. I've known Jackson a long time being in the state of Oregon. It's a blessing to share the court with him, playing for the University of Oregon. It puts a good name on our state."- Bittle on Jackson Shelstad
"TJ (Bamba) is really gifted at getting downhill. He's a strong guard. We needed one of those, especially after losing Jermaine (Couisnard)... We have a pretty good, older, experienced team. I think it has helped us a lot."- Bittle on TJ Bamba
Next up for Oregon is a matchup vs. the USC Trojans on Saturday (1 p.m., BTN) at Matthew Knight Arena.
The Ducks must handle business in their final three games to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. After the USC game, the Ducks host Indiana on senior day on March 4, and then travel to face the Washington Huskies in their regular season finale on March 9th.
In the updated AP Top-25 poll, Oregon remains unranked and Wisconsin's ranking stays the same at No. 11 despite the upset victory. The Ducks' record is 20-8 overall and 9-8 in the Big Ten. As far as NCAA Tournament seeding, the Ducks' strong week strengthened their resume as March approaches. Oregon was projected as a No. 7 seed by CBS and ESPN.