How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Preview, Betting Odds, TV Channel
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (14-2, 3-2) men's basketball team will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions (12-4, 2-3) on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 1 p.m. PT. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
Preview
Penn State is on the NCAA Tournament bubble. According to ESPN's Joe Lunardi, he has the Nittany Lions on the Next Four Out line. Lunardi has the Ducks as a No. 3 seed in the West (San Francisco) region, specifically playing the first weekend of March Madness in Providence, Rhode Island.
The Nittany Lions are led by senior standout guard Ace Baldwin Jr. The Virginia Commonwealth Rams transfer leads the team in points per game (13.9), assists per game (8.0), and steals per game (2.0).
At 6-1, he has continued to improve upon his ability to scan the open floor and find others for high-percentage offensive looks. Back on Dec. 14 in the 99-51 win over the Coppin State Eagles, Baldwin Jr. set the program record for assists in a game with 16.
"We're playing together. If we play our style every game, we're going to be good. Don't let the outside noise control what's going on inside, and stay together."- Ace Baldwin Jr. via York Daily Record
He ranks fourth in the country for total assists at 128. He has struggled with turnovers this season with 59. If he can improve his decision-making and avoid forcing plays, Baldwin should move up NBA Draft boards.
Oregon coach Dana Altman has a lot more depth to his roster compared to last season but as of late, it has been guard Jackson Shelstad and center Nate Bittle running the show. In the last two games for the Ducks, Shelstad has averaged 23.5 points per game on a staggering 76.1 field goal percentage, 81.8 three-point percentage, and a 100.0 free throw percentage. Bittle continues to lead the team with 13.9 points per game, 8.1 rebounds per game, and 1.9 blocks per game.
This is yet another Quad 1 road game for Oregon. On the season, The Ducks are 6-2 in Quad 1 opportunities and 2-0 in Quad 2 opportunities. Oregon ranks No. 20 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool or NET rankings at the moment and Penn State is at No. 51.
According to oddsmakers across the major sportsbooks, the Ducks are favored to win against the Nittany Lions. The spread is currently three points in favor of Oregon, The over/under points total is set at 154.5. Money line for Oregon is -155 and +130 for Penn State.
