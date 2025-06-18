Oregon Ducks Favorites Over Alabama, Kentucky For Four-Star Recruit Tay Kinney?
The Oregon Ducks are looking to begin the 2026 recruiting class on the right foot after reeling in the No. 82 class in the country last cycle according to 247Sports.
Oregon basketball coach Dana Altman and the Ducks are inching closer to pulling in one of the highest-rated recruits in recent memory in four-star guard Tay Kinney.
Kinney spoke with On3 about why the Ducks have began to separate themselves from the pack in his recruitment.
“Coach Josh Jamieson, just the way he has been recruiting me. He has been recruiting me since the eighth grade. He was my first high-major offer when he was at Louisville, and he has just been showing that same loyalty since then. I’m visiting them on September 6," Kinney said. "I’ll cut my list down pretty soon to six. And I will probably commit before the season starts."
The No. 4 point guard and No. 14 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings, Kinney is being courted by some of the biggest brands in college basketball like Alabama, UConn, and Kentucky.
It's easy to see why the Ducks stand out as they offer Kinney a chance to make an instant impact as a true freshman with Oregon star guard Jackson Shelstad potentially heading to the NBA next spring. If he commits to Oregon, Kinney would be the No. 5 highest-rated recruit to sign in program history according to 247Sports.
Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports said that Kinney plays bigger than his frame, a trait that should translate to the next level.
"Kinney is a scoring and playmaking lead guard who is smooth and versatile with his attack. He’s a three-range scoring threat who is creative and crisp with his handle. Physically, while he measures in at just over 6-foot-1, he plays much bigger than his size, thanks his long 6-foot-6-plus wingspan, increased muscle mass, and the physicality in his game," Finkelstein said.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Legend Kenjon Barner Calls Out USC Trojans Fans
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Traeshon Holden Biggest Undrafted Free Agent Steal?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Tristan Phillips Reveals Recruitment Update
One of the biggest recurring themes in the Ducks' recent recruiting classes has been there lack of success in recruiting the cream of the crop. Rated as only a four-star recruit, Kinney could become a five-star prospect by the time he signs.
During the 2025 recruiting cycle, Altman and the Ducks struck out on five-star guard Brayden Burries, who ultimately signed with Arizona. In fact, Oregon only signed one high school prospect in that cycle in three-star guard JJ Frakes.
In 2024, Oregon signed four-star guard Jamari Phillips, who should compete for a solid role in the Ducks' rotation this upcoming season. The last time Oregon signed a five-star prospect was when they brought in forward Kwame Evans Jr. and Shelstad in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
If Oregon is able to reel in Kinney before the season begins, it would give them momentum and confidence on the recruiting front and could translate to more recruits, something that hasn't been seen in a few years.