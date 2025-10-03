Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land Elite Four-Star Small Forward Recruit

The Oregon Ducks basketball program is expected to make a big addition to their 2026 recruiting class. Four-star forward Tajh Ariza has been predicted to commit to Oregon over the USC Trojans. Ariza would be one of the highest-rated recruits to ever sign with the Ducks.

Gabriel Duarte

Oregon coach Dana Altman objects to a call during the first half of the Ducks game against Montana State at Matthew Knight Arena. Basketball Eug Uombb Vs Montana State Montana State At Oregon / Chris Pietsch-The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team has been one of the most interesting programs on the recruiting trail in recent years. After a couple of down cycles, the Ducks have come out swinging to begin the 2026 recruiting cycle.

One of the top prospects in the 2026 cycle, four-star forward Tajh Ariza has shown plenty of interest in the Ducks. Following Ariza's official visit with Oregon last month, the Ducks became one of the clear favorites to land the California native.

Potentially Huge Addition

In what is shaping up to be a huge win for the Ducks on the recruiting trail, Joe Tipton of Rivals put in a prediction in favor of Oregon landing Ariza with a 60 percent confidence level.

Ariza is one of the best players in the 2026 recruiting cycle. He was ranked as the No. 6 small forward and No. 14 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings. He holds 14 offers with UCLA, Kansas, and Alabama listed among them.

If Ariza does end up committing to Oregon, he would be tied with Malik Hairston and Kwame Evans Jr. for the fifth-highest rated recruit to ever sign with Oregon.

Teams In The Hunt

Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Eric Musselman calls out a play during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

USC is a program that's been heavily active in Ariza's recruitment. The California native made multiple visits to his local, in-state school, but they were never able to secure a commitment.

It's a big deal that Oregon potentially was able to beat out the Trojans for one of the top prospects in California. USC has had good luck at successfully recruiting some of the top in-state talent recently, so it's important to see Oregon coach Dana Altman score a win for the Ducks' recruiting class.

Fellow Visitors

Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

During Ariza's visit to Eugene on Sept. 6, he was accompanied by a pair of fellow recruits. Five-star guard Tay Kinney and four-star guard Adam Oumiddoch joined Ariza that weekend. Kinney took himself off the market recently when he committed to Kansas.

Oumiddoch is the No. 4 shooting guard and No. 46 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He's taken official visits to Villanova, Illinois, and LSU in addition to the Ducks.

Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine has pegged Villanova as the favorites to land Oumiddoch. The RPM has given the Wildcats a 26 percent chance of landing the four-star guard. The Ducks sit with a 16 percent chance of adding Oumiddoch.

That same weekend, five-star forward Christian Collins and four-star center Ethan Taylor also made their way to Oregon for an official visit.

Collins is one of the best players in the cycle. He is ranked as the No. 2 small forward and No. 8 player in the country. USC is the current favorites to land Collins with a 40 percent chance, but Oregon isn't too far behind at 26 percent.

