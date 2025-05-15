Oregon Ducks Release Penn State Transfer Miles Goodman After Police Charges
The information in this article may be disturbing for some readers.
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team is parting ways with one of their offseason transfer portal commitments following the emergence of some concerning new legal information.
Per reports from Matt Prehm of 247's DuckTerritory, Oregon has will no longer be offering Penn State transfer commit Miles Goodman an athletic scholarship after recently having charges filed against him by Penn State police.
According to Prehm, Goodman is facing "five misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy and one misdemeanor count of unlawful dissemination." Goodman reportedly recorded a sexual encounter with a woman without her consent before showing the video to other people.
At 6-11, 225 pounds, Goodman is a Seattle native and former four-star recruit out of SoCal Academy in the 2024 recruiting class. Coming out of high school, he received offers from programs like Texas Tech, Washington, Georgetown, TCU, San Diego State, UNLV, Montana, Cal and more.
Goodman had originally committed to Oregon on April 11 after just one season at Penn State. He averaged just 1.2 points and 1.4 rebounds per game with the Nittany Lions, but was limited to just 13 appearances after battling with injuries early in the season.
He reached a season-high of four points twice (vs. Indiana, at UCLA) and scored in just five games, all against Big Ten opponents.
Upon committing, Goodman had told Prehm that he looked forward to developing at Oregon over the next couple of seasons but that will no longer be the case.
"I was on a Zoom call with them. All the coaches were in there. I got the vibe that they were big on the family, building the family, even with how college is and how players can go after a year. I could see how big they were on family," Goodman told 247Sports. "Plus, the development of me over the next few years. Developing my game and tapping into my potential."
Oregon recently added Ohio State transfer and former five-star McDonald's All-American Stewart as what was seen as the fourth transfer commit this offseason for the Ducks., Oregon also added Texas Longhorns wing Devon Pryor, Elon guard TK Simpkins and Goodman, but the team is down to just three portal commitments so far. The Ducks have already secured the returns of guard Jackson Shelstad and forward Kwame Evans Jr. but still have work to do in order to finalize the roster for next season.
The Ducks have had to say goodbye to multiple players this offseason, including transfers Mookie Cook and Jadrian Tracey.
After the loss to Arizona in the NCAA Tournament, Oregon head coach Dana Altman said he enjoyed getting to work with the team's 2024 portal class while adding that he understands the nature of the business.
“I loved working with the guys, I’m sure they didn’t always like working with me, but I did enjoy the group," Altman said. "We did some good things, we had some downs, but we had a lot more ups than we did downs, and this one’s going to hurt for a long time.