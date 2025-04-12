Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal: Jadrian Tracey Receiving Interest From USC Trojans
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team has secured some notable roster retentions this offseason but have also had some transfer portal departures.
Now-former Oregon guard Jadrian Tracey entered the portal on April 2 and is reportedly receiving interest from some talented programs, including a few Big Ten foes. According to CBS Sports' college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the USC Trojans and Maryland Terrapins are just a few of the interested teams.
Other programs reportedly showing interest include Rutgers, N.C. State, Cincinnati, VCU, Utah State, UCF and many more.
USC and Maryland are arguanly the two most notable teams to have reportedly shown interest in Tracey. Under coach Eric Musselman, the Trojans are always a threat on the recruiting trail. The same now goes for Maryland after the hiring of former Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams, who has already managed to secure a slew of impressive portal commitments since taking the job.
Before Oregon's Round of 64 win over Liberty, Tracey said that it was his intention to stay with the Ducks, but plans change.
“I love it here,” Tracey said. "So that’s definitely my plan. Pretty easy decision when you like the guys around you.”
This past season, Tracey averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists across 35 games. During his two-year Oregon career, he played in 70 games while making 38 starts and averaging 7.3 points and 3.2 rebounds.
Despite the departure of Tracey and Mookie Cook, the Ducks have already secured the return of guard Jackson Shelstad and forward Kwame Evans Jr. for next season along with two portal additions in Texas Longhorns transfer wing Devon Pryor, Elon guard TK Simpkins and Penn State transfer forward Miles Goodman. Oregon starting big man Nate Bittle is also maintaining his eligibility despite declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft.
After the loss to Arizona in the NCAA Tournament, Oregon head coach Dana Altman said he enjoyed getting to work with the team's 2024 portal class while adding that he understands the nature of the business.
“I loved working with the guys, I’m sure they didn’t always like working with me, but I did enjoy the group," Altman said. "We did some good things, we had some downs, but we had a lot more ups than we did downs, and this one’s going to hurt for a long time.
“I want our guys to be happy. I hope they can be happy at the University of Oregon. You can’t be your best in any relationship unless you’re happy, you know, you want to be in that relationship. I hope and pray that the guys want to stay, because I want them to stay. Everybody that can come back, I want them to come back. But they got to be wanting," Altman continued.