Can Bo Nix, Denver Broncos Beat Kansas City Chiefs In Christmas Game?

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix will lead his Denver Broncos into Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Night. Will Nix and company be able to knock of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas Chiefs?

Cory Pappas

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix will be under the lights on Christmas night when he leads his Denver Broncos into Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. 

The NFL has released bit and pieces of their 2025-2026 schedule. One of the games that has been announced was their Christmas Night game; Broncos at Chiefs. The full schedule is set to come out on May 14.

Bo Nix Set To Make Christmas Debut vs. Chiefs

Jan 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs the ball in the second quarter against the Ka
Jan 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs the ball in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos will be under the bright lights on Christmas Night when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The NFL used to not play games on Christmas, but that has changed in recent years. There used to occasionally be an NFL game on Christmas if the weekend overlapped with the holiday, but now it doesn’t matter. 

The NFL has started to force games on Christmas and last year was a prime example of it. Christmas of 2024 fell on a Wednesday and the NFL scheduled a double header on that day. The first game was between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers and was followed by the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. These were the first two games in the history of the NFL to be streamed exclusively on Netflix. 

In 2025, the NFL will add yet another game on Christmas Day. There will be a triple header of games including two games being aired on Netflix and one being aired on Amazon Prime. With Christmas being on a Thursday this year, the Broncos and Chiefs game will be part of the “Thursday Night Football” package and be on Amazon Prime. 

When it comes to sports on Christmas, it used to be an “NBA Holiday.” The NBA had dominated Christmas for years, having five standalone games throughout the day, usually between teams that were at the top of the league to peak the viewers interest. Now, the NFL has stepped in the ring.

Can Bo Nix Knock Off Patrick Mahomes?

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball against Denver Br
Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball against Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Bo Nix went 1-1 vs the Kansas City Chiefs last season, winning at home and losing on the road. The win was in Week 18 to clinch a playoff spot for Denver. However the Chiefs were not playing any of their starters including Patrick Mahomes due to the fact they had already clinched home field advantage throughout the whole playoffs. 

In their first matchup with Mahomes, it went right down to the wire. The Broncos had a very make-able field goal to win as time expired. The Chiefs, as they did all season long, escaped with a win as they blocked the Broncos go-ahead field goal to seal their victory.  

It is hard to see Nix and the Broncos going into Kansas City and beating Mahomes under the bright lights. The Chiefs typically get rolling towards the end of the season and this is a tough spot for Denver. Barring Mahomes not playing, the Chiefs win this game.

