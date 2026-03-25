The Ripple Effect of Jackson Shelstad Transferring From Oregon

The Oregon Ducks basketball team suffered a crushing blow with the news that star guard Jackson Shelstad would be hitting the transfer portal. The West Linn native spent his first three seasons of his collegiate career with the Ducks and has been one of their best players.

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What does his exit mean for the outlook of the Oregon men’s basketball program?

Key Transfer Portal Losses for Oregon Ducks

Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr. shoots free throws to seal the Ducks win as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on March 7, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jackson Shelstad signed with the Ducks out of high school as a four-star recruit in their 2023 recruiting class. In his time in Eugene from 2023-2026, Shelstad averaged 13.6 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.9 rebounds. He battled through injuries throughout the 2025-26 season and only played in 12 games.

Shelstad isn’t the only Duck to enter the portal. A key piece of this season’s team, forwardKwame Evans Jr. is also headed to the portal after spending the first three years of his college basketball career with Oregon from 2023-2026. Evans is coming off his best season, averaging 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game.

It’s still very possible that these are just two of many Ducks to enter the portal this offseason. That could spell trouble for Oregon and coach Dana Altman.

Dana Altman’s Future

Oregon head coach Dana Altman looks toward the scoreboard as he walks off the court as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Feb. 17, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s no secret that the 2025-26 was a disappointing one for Oregon. The Ducks finished the season with an overall record of 12-19 with a mark of 5-15 in Big Ten conference play. This is the first time in the Altman era that Oregon finished a season with a losing record. Altman has been with the Ducks since 2010.

As the season began to wind down, talk about the status of Altman moving forward were brought into question. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello shut this down with a report in February of 2026 stating that Oregon “remains fully committed” to Altman as the coach.

With the losses of two of the team’s best players to the portal, it will be interesting to see if anything shakes out differently when it comes to Altman in Eugene. Shelstad is from nearby West Linn, Oregon and was projected to be the Ducks top player next season after coming back from injury. It's a huge loss that could signal the program going in the wrong direction. Will it deter top players from coming to Oregon in the immediate future?

With an incoming recruiting class that ranks No, 24 according to On3 with just two commits, the Ducks will have to be aggressive in the portal. Especially with the loss of Evans and Shelstad to the portal. Oregon's athletic department will have to decide if they still believe their longtime coach is the right person to undergo this rebuild.

Mar 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman talks with guard Jackson Shelstad (3) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon came into 2025-26 with high hopes, fresh off a 2024-25 season where they earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and were right on the doorstep of advancing to the Sweet 16.

They returned their two top scorers from this team in center Nate Bittle and Shelstad. The combination of injuries and incoming transfers not fitting perfectly made for the perfect storm that resulted in a losing season.