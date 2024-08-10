Oregon Ducks' Sabrina Ionescu, Team USA Competing For Gold, Paris Olympics: How To Watch
Former Oregon Duck basketball star Sabrina Ionescu has a chance to win an Olympic gold medal with Team USA at the Paris Olympics on Sunday morning.
The United States is on a quest for an unprecedented eighth consecutive gold medal and will face France, the host nation, at 6:30 a.m. PT on NBC.
Get that coffee brewing to watch Ionescu, the three-time Pac-12 Player of the Year and two-time John R. Wooden Award winner.
“I’m excited,” Ionescu said leading up to the Olympics. “Obviously, it being my first one, I’m not really sure what to expect, but I’m trying to just be in the moment this entire time. Understanding what a blessing it is to be able to do this and be able to represent my country, it’s something I’ve dreamed of since I was young.”
Ionescu scored eight points to help Team USA secure its spot in the 2024 Summer Olympics gold medal game with an 85-64 win over Australia on Friday.
France is also fresh off a dominating performance, beating Belgium 81-75 in Friday's semifinal.
The USA Women's basketball team is on a 60-game winning streak, dating back to the 1992 Barcelona Games.
Ionescu's New York Liberty teammate Breanna Stewart, who has won two Olympic gold medals, has led Team USA in Paris. Against Australia, Stewart finished with 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting from the field and grabbing six rebounds to go with five assists.
“Being able to do this alongside Stewie has been a blessing for me,” Ionescu said of Liberty and Team USA teammate Stewart. “Being able to lean on her and have someone that I’m really close to out there on this journey with me is something I don’t take for granted.”
