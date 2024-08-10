Oregon Ducks Practice Reveals Special Teams Unit's Intense Kicking Competition
EUGENE- As The Oregon Ducks prepare for their debut season in the Big Ten Conference, competition continues to heat up across the boards. One position where the competition is extremely stiff is among the Ducks’ Kickers. The competition at the kicker positions is as tight as ever with several players competing for starting roles.
“It’s almost dead even right now,” said Lorig about the competition for kickoff. “I think the next couple of weeks will really provide some clarification for us. Both [Atticus Sappington and Grant Meadors] are really good.”
Meadors, a kicker from Bakersfield, California, joined the Ducks last year as a true freshman where he utilized a redshirt. Last season, Meadors appeared in five games kicking off eight times for 502 total yards with four touchbacks. The freshman also went 5-for-5 on extra point attempts.
During the offseason, Lorig was able to secure a commitment from Sappington, a junior kicker who spent his last three seasons an hour north of Eugene at Oregon State. Last season, the Oregon native played in 12 games as Oregon State’s primary kicker. Sappington led the Pac-12 and ranked fifth nationally in field goal percentage at 92.86, converting on 13-of-14 attempts. His outstanding performance earned Sappington Phil Steele All-Pac-12 third team honors. He is looking to continue his upward trajectory as a Duck in the coming season.
It is not only Meadors and Sappington who are in the running for the kickoff position but also a true freshman who has been kicking well throughout Oregon’s fall camp.
“Gage [Hurych] here who’s a freshman, he’s right in the mix too. He’s super talented as well.”
Hurych experienced great success in high school, earning him national recognition. The kicker out of West Linn, Oregon, was viewed as a five-star prospect and the No. 31 kicking recruit nationally by Chris Sailer Kicking and rated the 13th-best kicking prospect in the country by 247Sports.
With competition so tight, how does Oregon’s coaching staff go about putting the best possible option on the field? According to Lorig, it’s in the statistics.
“Every three days we go into Autzen, we chart kicks and it’s pretty simple,” explained Lorig. “It’s pretty simple. We just base it on ball location, hangtime, and touchback percentage and then whoever is going to give you the best opportunity to eliminate explosive returns…you just look at the numbers to be honest with you.”
Although a lot of what Lorig and Oregon’s coaching staff evaluate involves numbers, a significant aspect of kicker success has to do with how the athlete handles pressure and if they can perform under stress.
“You got to put them in pressure situations,” said Lorig when asked about how he prepares his kickers. “Some guys can be really good at it in practice when no one’s there. And it’s not the same with the fans and the distractions and all the things that come along with game day. So you try to replicate that as much as you can.”
Although Lorig admitted that you can’t create that high-pressure game-day feeling in practice, he tries to replicate it through challenges in practice.
“If you miss this field goal the whole team runs type of stuff,” explained Lorig. “It’s a different kind of mental toughness. That's probably the hardest thing to evaluate.”
Another crucial piece to Oregon’s kicking room is Andrew Boyle, who missed the 2023 season due to injury. However, this season Boyle says he is 100% ready to lace up his cleats this season. Although Boyle was absent last season, he has plenty of experience with the pressure that comes with being a kicker.
“As a kicker, you can’t be too hung up on any one kick or any one day’s performance. I mean, it’s all just about the next kick, sticking to your process and sticking to your routine,” said Boyle Friday after practice.
As the competition heats up for Oregon’s Kickers, they will have the opportunity to showcase their skills Saturday for the Ducks’ first scrimmage of the 2024 fall camp.
