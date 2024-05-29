N'Faly Dante Decision Looms: NBA Draft Withdrawal Deadline
The deadline to withdraw from the 2024 NBA Draft is today (May, 29th). It’s a life-changing day for players, specifically Oregon Ducks star N'Daly Dante, who must decide whether to return to college or keep them their names in and pursue their professional dreams in the NBA.
Oregon is requesting an additional year of eligibility for Dante. The waiver request is for the 2020-21 season, when Dante suffered an ACL injury and played in only six games forcoach Dana Altman’s Duck basketball team.
Expect news on the waiver to be on the way.
Dante showcased his abilities in front of various scouts and coaches at the 2024 NBA Draft combine in Chicago, Illinois earlier this month. NBA draft analysts have projected that Dante could be a second round selection.
“I feel really good. This is the moment I've wanted for a really long time so I'm glad to be here,” said N'Faly Dante in an exclusive with Oregon Sports Illustrated's Olivia Cleary.
Should Dante's request get approved, a Dante return would be a major boost for the 2024-25 Duck basketball team. Named Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player this season, Dante willed Oregon into an NCAA Tournament run to the Round of 32. Last season, he led the Pac-12 Conference in field goal percentage (.695 FG%), ranked second in blocks (1.9), third in steals (1.7) and fourth in rebounds (9.2.)
Should Dante keep his name in the NBA Draft, he has the opportunity to be just the fourth NBA player from Mali... Joining Cheick Diallo (New Orleans Pelicans), Sagaba Konate (Toronto Raptors) and Adama Sanogo (Chicago Bulls).
“It's a goal to make it because you have a kid in Mali looking up you to...It gives them hope to get it done too,” Dante told Oregon SI.