Oregon coach Dana Altman has stepped down from the Ducks and announced his retirement, leaving behind a legacy that will be difficult to replace after 16 seasons in Eugene.

Ducks assistant coach Tony Stubblefield takes over on an interim basis for Altman, who exits as the program’s all-time winningest coach at 382-182, including nine NCAA Tournament runs that featured five Sweet 16s, two Elite Eights and a 2017 Final Four appearance.

Mar 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks coach Dana Altman reacts against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The job is Stubblefield’s for the 2026-27 season, after which Oregon has announced that it will conduct a nationwide search for a permanent replacement. Filling Altman’s shoes will be no easy task for Oregon, which now has to hire its first men’s basketball coach since 2010.

Here are three potential candidates to replace Altman.

Billy Donovan, San Antonio Spurs

Dec 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan directs the team against the Cleveland Cavaliers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon has the resources and allure to swing for the fences with its next hire.

One name that continuously comes up with vacant high-profile coaching jobs is Billy Donovan. And while landing the 61-year-old Donovan is often just speculation, there’s a potential fit in Eugene between the Ducks and the two-time NCAA champion.

Donovan went 502-206 (.709) across 21 seasons at Marshall and Florida (467-186). In Gainesville, Donovan led the Gators to four Final Fours and consecutive NCAA titles in 2006 and 2007, along with four SEC tournament wins and six regular-season conference championships.

Donovan is currently serving as the lead assistant with San Antonio, meaning Oregon wouldn’t need to pry him away from another program. The timing also allows Donovan to finish the season with the Spurs.

While no specific talks or contact have occurred between the Ducks and Donovan, the former Gators coach has remained in the mix for several NBA and NCAA coaching opportunities. He was recently a candidate to take over the Orlando Magic and was also a prominent name during North Carolina’s coaching search this spring.

Altman has laid the foundation. Now a marquee coach such as Donovan can inherit an established program, while taking advantage of Big Ten exposure, Nike ties and the university’s significant resources to build a winner.

Kyle Smith, Stanford

Feb 28, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal coach Kyle Smith against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Smith might not be as flashy a name as Billy Donovan, but the Stanford coach would arrive in Eugene with a proven track record of program building.

Smith has built winners at Columbia, San Francisco and Washington State, as well as with the Cardinal, earning a 299-220 record between the four schools.

The Pac-12 named him its Coach of the Year in 2024 after leading the Cougars to their first March Madness appearance since 2008.

Smith jumped to Stanford where he became the first coach to earn consecutive 20-win seasons with the Cardinal, while sending center Maxime Raynaud and point guard Ebuka Okorie to the NBA.

With his acumen well established, the 57-year-old coach has demonstrated that he can build winners with far fewer resources and recruiting inroads than he’d have at Oregon.

Tony Stubblefield, Oregon

Dec 21, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; Oregon Ducks assistant coach Tony Stubblefield yells during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Stubblefield has something that no other candidate can claim: a season-long audition. That and an intimate understanding of the culture fostered by Altman.

Stubblefield has spent 13 seasons across two stints at Oregon and was an original member of Altman’s staff in 2010. During that time he helped the Ducks reach eight NCAA Tournaments, five Sweet 16s and a pair of Elite Eight appearances, in addition to the 2017 Final Four run.

He has head coach experience, going 30-66 while piloting New Mexico State and DePaul.

Stubblefield, however, would bring immediate continuity. He already knows the Ducks’ roster, recruiting operations and expectations that Altman instilled. Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said that Stubblefield is a coach that players know and trust.

Now he has six months to claim the job as his own.

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