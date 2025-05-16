4-Star Point Guard Recruit Tay Kinney Schedules Oregon Ducks Official Visit
Four-star point guard Tay Kinney out of the 2026 recruiting class will take an official visit with the Oregon Ducks on Sept. 6. The recruit is ranked as the nation's No. 18 overall player and the No. 3 point guard, according to On3.
Kinney took an official visit with the Purdue Boilermakers on Jan. 20. He is working on more trips to the Auburn Tigers, Indiana Hoosiers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Louisville Cardinals.
Kentucky coach Mark Pope went on a home visit to nearby Newport, Kentucky, on April 23. Oregon's executive director and assistant coach Josh Jamieson has been recruiting Kinney the most for the Ducks, even during his days as an assistant with Louisville from 2022-24.
"Josh Jamieson has been recruiting me since I was in the eighth grade. He was recruiting me while he was coaching at Louisville. Then he went to Oregon and has been on me since. He believes in me. He brings up Jackson Shelstad when we talk."- Tay Kinney via 247Sports
The 6-1, 175-pound guard competes for well-known Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Georgia. At just 17 years old, he averaged 20.1 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game during the 2024-25 season for the developmental league that compensates their players.
Overtime Elite has a notable list of players in the NBA, such as Alex Sarr, Rob Dillingham, and Tyler Smith as well as Amen and Ausar Thompson. Kinney wants to have committed to a collegiate program by the start of his senior campaign.
"I am looking at the relationship I have with the coaches on staff. I will also be looking at their style of play."- Tay Kinney via 247Sports
This isn't the only official visit lined up for the Ducks through the 2026 recruiting class. Five-star small forward Cameron Holmes will be in Eugene on Sept. 20.
Oregon coach Dana Altman's 2025-26 roster took a hit after the program released Penn State Nittany Lions transfer Miles Goodman from his financial aid agreement. According to Matt Prehm of 247Sports, the forward is facing "five misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy and one misdemeanor count of unlawful dissemination."
At this moment, the Ducks have eight of the 15 available scholarship spots filled. Senior center Nate Bittle has yet to announce if he will use extra year of college eligibility that he was granted by the NCAA or keep his name in the NBA Draft. He has until June 15 to decide if he will return to school or not.
After considering Oregon as well as Kentucky, international recruit Dame Sarr seems to be trending towards either the Duke Blue Devils and Kansas Jayhawks now.
Here is where the upcoming 2025-26 team currently stands:
6-9 sophomore forward Kwame Evans Jr.
6-0 sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad
6-7 junior forward Oleksandr Kobzystyi
6-6 junior forward Dezdrick Lindsay
6-3 freshman guard Jamari Phillips
6-4 junior guard TK Simpkins (transfer from Elon Phoenix)
6-5 guard JJ Frakes (2025 three-star recruit, per 247 Sports)
6-7 sophomore forward Devon Pryor (transfer from Texas Longhorns, will test NBA Draft waters)