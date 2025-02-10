Ducks Digest

Top-25 Basketball Rankings Shakeup: Auburn No.1, Alabama No. 2 Before Rivalry Game

The Ap Top-25 Poll for men's college basketball was released on Monday, and the UConn Huskies, Illinois Fighting Illini, and Oregon Ducks are all outside of the top-25. No. 1 Auburn Tigers remain on top after losing to the No. 3 Florida Gators. The Alabama Crimson Tide move up to No. 2.

Charlie Viehl

Feb 8, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena.
Feb 8, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
The AP Top-25 Poll for men's college basketball was released on Monday, and the Auburn Tigers hold onto the No. 1 ranking despite losing to the No. 3 Florida Gators. The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide will have a chance to take over the top spot from Auburn on Saturday as the Crimson Tide host the Tigers in a highly anticipated matchup.

On the other side of the top-25 poll, the Oregon Ducks, UConn Huskies, and Illinois Fighting Illini are all on the outside looking in of the top 25 teams.

Led by coach Dan Hurley, the previously ranked No. 19 UConn Huskies fell out of the top-25 for the first time of the season. The back-to-back defending national champions have had a tumultuous season, most recently losing at home to No. 9 St. Johns.

Then-ranked No. 23 Illinois lost on the road against Rutgers, and the Fighting Illini have struggled as of late, losing four out of their last seven games. Illinois also has one of the toughest remaining schedules in the country, with five more regular season games against ranked opponents remaining: No. 11 Michigan State, No. 16 Wisconsin, No. 3 Duke, No. 20 Michigan, and No. 7 Purdue.

The Ducks fell out of the rankings on Feb. 3 and subsequently lost two ranked matchups on the road to Michigan and Michigan State. Oregon coach Dana Altman and his team have now lost five consecutive games, and they are expected to be unranked for a second consecutive week.

The Auburn Tigers suffered their second loss of the season, and their first loss in SEC conference play against then-ranked No. 6 Florida Gators at home. Prior to the weekend, Auburn's only loss of the season was a six-point defeat to the Duke Blue Devils, and the Tigers were voted as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country by the AP voters.

After defeating the consensus No. 1 team, the Gators moved up three spots to a tie at No. 3 with the Duke Blue Devils.

Feb 8, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) listens to Duke Blue Devils Head Coach Jon Scheyer during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum. / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

Duke was upset by Clemson on the same day that Auburn fell to Florida, making way for Alabama to climb to the top of the rankings. Auburn still holds the best record in the country with only two losses, while Duke joins Alabama, Florida, and St. John's as the few three-loss teams remaining.

AP Top-25 Poll:

1 Auburn

2 Alabama

3 Florida

3 Duke

5 Tennessee

6 Houston

7 Purdue

8 Texas A&M

9 St. John's

10 Iowa State

11 Michigan State

12 Texas Tech

13 Arizona

14 Memphis

15 Kentucky

16 Wisconsin

17 Kansas

18 Marquette

19 Ole Miss

20 Michigan

21 Missouri

22 Mississippi State

23 Clemson

24 Creighton

25 Maryland

CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a 23-year old Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

