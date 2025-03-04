Denver Broncos' Sean Payton Reveals Why He Wanted Bo Nix In NFL Draft
Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton recently spoke with NFL Network's Peter Schrager at the NFL Combine about the process behind drafting Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. Payton and Denver surprised many when they selected the former Oregon Ducks quarterback with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but Nix has the Broncos ahead of schedule after reaching the playoffs during his rookie season.
Did Payton and the Broncos know they were going to draft Nix after his workout at the combine?
"We didn't at that time. I would say that decision probably was finalized, or we felt real strong, it wasn't just the pro day on Friday and on Saturday we had a private workout. I think Saturday after his private workout we felt like that was our target," Payton told Schrager.
The Broncos coach went on to tell Schrager that Nix did not actually perform his best during his combine workout. Payton explained that he placed more emphasis on the interviews and medical testing portions of the combine instead of the on-field drills.
"How to handle the interviews, how to handle the medical part of it, how to handle these drills. I've seen players that have bad ball skills that are outstanding through the gauntlet, and they've just worked on it so much. So again, it comes back to the medical information that's most important, and then the interview," Payton told Schrager.
MORE: What 5-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons Said About Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Will Stein
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel NFL Draft Projection After Combine Workout
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Addresses Height Concerns At NFL Combine
Payton also provided an explanation as to why Nix might have struggled during his NFL Combine workout.
"A a couple things, I can recall," said Payton. "So for years in our league, the footballs were never broken in. They'd come right out of the box, and that that's a challenge for a college quarterback. I mean, there's slippery, they're not broken in. and then you get in here, the temperature baby is a little cooler than you think it's air conditioned. And so, learning all of those things, getting adjusted to that."
While it has become increasingly popular for the top quarterbacks of any draft class not to throw at the combine, Nix's performance throwing the ball at the combine clearly did not negatively impact Denver's opinion of the Oregon Ducks quarterback. Nix clearly impressed Denver during his interviews and meetings with the organization as the team invested a first round pick into him.
On draft night, Payton appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and explained some of his reasoning behind selecting Nix.
"Number one, he's extremely smart and he handles the protections and he's a tough sack. I mean, the ball comes out and, at times, he can hang in there longer maybe with a progression, but aside from the mental, that day and even his pro day, his arm strength was extremely impressive," said Payton.
Who will the Broncos select in this year's NFL Draft? Denver currently holds the No. 20 overall pick in the first round, and they have been reportedly interesting in adding another offensive weapon to Nix's arsenal. Will Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty be available, or a top tight end prospect like Michigan's Colston Loveland or Penn State's Tyler Warren?