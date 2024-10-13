2026 Four-Star Defensive Lineman Tomuhini Topui Commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks hosted a massive list of visiting recruits as the Ohio State Buckeyes came into Eugene. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff have already picked up a commitment on the recruiting trail after defeating the Buckeyes in a nail-biting game.
Four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Tupoi is one of the most coveted recruits at his position in the class of 2026 on the West Coast. Tupoi attends Mater Dei High School, one of the best high school teams in the country and a program with which the Ducks have had success recruiting.
Prior to his visit to Eugene, Tupoi revealed that the Ducks were the leader in his recruitment. His trip must have gone well, because he announced his commitment to Oregon only a day after the game.
Tupoi spoke with Chad Simmons of On3 Sports to explain his decision.
“They have always been showing me love, but Saturday night was crazy," Tupoi said to Simmons. "The atmosphere there was another reason why I committed. The whole city of Eugene came out and showed love. Just being around that to me was another crazy thing."
Lanning has prioritized the defensive line in his three years at Oregon, and Tupoi is one of those recruits that Ducks would love to keep on the West Coast.
Against Ohio State, the Oregon defensive line impressed, limiting the vaunted Buckeyes backfield to 4.3 yards per carry. Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon stripped the ball from Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, forcing a massive swing in momentum towards the Ducks' direction.
While Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei registered the defense's only sack against opposing quarterback Will Howard, the Ducks were disruptive in the trenches all game.
Lanning typically posts the duck emoji on social media whenever Oregon lands a commitment, and his latest post on Sunday is a result of Tupoi's decision.
“Coach Lanning is doing something special up there in Eugene. It’s really family-oriented at Oregon. It is the people. The culture and the location is something I like a lot. It is not too far from home, but at the same time, it is far enough where I can focus on myself," Tupoi said to Simmons.
Tupoi plays for a Mater Dei defense that features four-star linebacker and Oregon Ducks commit Nasir Wyatt, from the class of 2025. In addition, Oregon's running back commit in the class of 2025 plays at Mater Dei, Jordon Davison.
Before committing to the Ducks, Tupoi also showed interest in the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins, taking visits to both hometown schools.
