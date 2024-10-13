Oregon Ducks Running Back Jordan James' Promise to Dan Lanning: 'Coach, I Got You'
The Oregon Ducks made fans a bit nervous late in the fourth quarter in Autzen Stadium against the Ohio State Buckeyes after running back Jordan James was unable to punch it in from the two-yard line on third down with 1:51 to play.
Still trailing 31-29 after that play, Oregon had to instead settle for a field goal, giving the Buckeyes plenty of time to answer with one of their own.
But the defense held up, and the rest will eventually be labeled as "history."
Despite coming up short in the red zone on the final offensive drive, No. 3 Oregon held on for a thrilling 32-31 win over No. 2 Ohio State, and James was a major reason why. He finished with 23 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown while adding one catch for six yards.
After the win, Oregon coach Dan Lanning said that James made a promise to him before the game.
"Jordan man. He runs like he’s pissed off all the time, and we see it every day in practice," said Lanning. "Before the game started, he came up to me and said, ‘Coach, I got you’, right, and I know when he says that he meant it. And he took advantage of those opportunities he got today, and he’d be the first one to tell you the schematic advantages that coach (Will) Stein and the offensive staff created, the blocking that coach (A’lique) Terry’s group did. The o-line, again I’m going to go back and watch this film, I’m going to find how many times we see eleven guys with their hats on somebody, right. Giving us an opportunity to create a big run, and Jordan was a beast tonight. I’m really proud of him.”
James has been a true bell cow in the backfield for the Ducks this season. He's now received 20-plus carries in three straight games to begin Big Ten Conference play, finishing with at least 100 yards and a touchdown in all three contests.
It seems as if the Ducks listened to Nick Saban's advice. The former legendary Alabama head coach said Friday on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" that Oregon would need to run the ball to beat Ohio State.
"To beat Ohio State you've gotta be able to run the ball," Saban told McAfee. "The last six games they've lost, the other team ran for more than they did, cause they're gonna try to run the ball. So if you can control the line of scrimmage you got a chance. Now can Oregon do that? Can they match up up front? That's gonna be the big question."
If the Ducks want to keep their championship-level hopes alive, James will need to continue to be a focal point of the offense.
