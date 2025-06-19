5-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons Sets Commitment Date: Oregon Ducks, BYU Target
Five-star quarterback recruit Ryder Lyons has set his college decision date for June 24. He will be deciding between the Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, Brigham Young Cougars, Ole Miss Rebels, and Ohio State Buckeyes.
The top uncommitted quarterback recently took his official visit to Eugene and Dan Lanning's Ducks this past weekend and does have an official visit set to start this week in Provo on Thursday, June 19. It's worth noting that most of his family went to BYU, including his parents and sisters. Ryder's brother, Walker, is currently an incoming sophomore tight end at USC.
Oregon and BYU are the favorites to land his commitment.
The 6-2, 205-pound talent out of state powerhouse Folsom in Northern California, is currently ranked No. 5 at his position and the No. 3 player from the entire state of California, according to On3.
In his junior campaign, Lyons won California's Gatorade Player of the Year. He led Folsom to a 12-2 record and a California Division 1-AA Regional Final appearance. Lyons threw for 3,011 yards on a 68.1 completion rate to go along with 46 touchdowns and six interceptions. He ran for 585 yards and 14 touchdowns as well.
Lyons is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Due to the mission that he will take after high school, Lyons won't start playing college football until the 2027 season.
While his Name, Image, Likeness, or NIL valuation is currently unvalued, many quarterbacks recruits of his rankings are garnering $1 million in NIL.
Two other Oregon quarterback recruiting targets to fill under center soon in Eugene are competing at the Elite 11 Finals, four-star Bryson Beaver and four-star Matt Pontaoski. The high school offseason competition in Los Angeles consists of the top 20 recruits from across the country. At the prestigious camp, both Beaver and Pontaoski made their immediate mark through the air.
Beaver is the No. 19 quarterback in the class, considering Ole Miss and the Alabama Crimson Tide after de-committing from the Boise State Broncos. As for Pontaoski, his decision is a bit more complicated while trying to play both football and baseball at the collegiate level. The No. 9 quarterback is considering three other SEC programs: Alabama, the Kentucky Wildcats, and the Arkansas Razorbacks.
In the recently updated On3's 2026 recruiting rankings, Oregon is ranked No. 8 in all of college football and No. 3 in the Big Ten Conference. No Oregon quarterbacks have committed to this point and a Lyons' addition would boost Oregon's rankings potentially into the Top-5. Lyons would fill Oregon's need at quarterback after four-star Jonas Williams flipped his commitment to the USC Trojans earlier in the spring. USC currently has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the nation.
Headlining the class on the offensive side of the ball will be four-star tight end Kendre Harrison and four-star running back Tradarian Bell.