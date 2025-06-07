Which Oregon Ducks Receiver Will Replace Evan Stewart's Production?
Some heartbreaking news as Oregon Ducks senior wide receiver Evan Stewart recently suffered a knee injury, according to multiple reports. At the worst, Stewart's injury could keep him sidelined for the entire 2025 campaign.
Stewart's career has been derailed by injuries throughout his time with the Texas A&M Aggies and now with the Ducks. He missed the Rose Bowl loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes because he was dealing with a lower back injury that he suffered in practice after the Big Ten Conference championship victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions. It's unknown if this new setback means that Stewart would utilize a medical redshirt.
Regardless, here are three names that should be stepping up in his place at wide receiver No. 1 this fall in Eugene.
Freshman Dakorien Moore
The gem of Oregon's 2025 recruiting class already had high expectations, even more so with these unfortunate circumstances. Moore finished his high school career at Duncanville in Texas with 204 catches for 4,113 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns while averaging 20.2 yards per catch.
The 5-11 wideout has the chance to be an immediate leader for the Oregon program in just his first year as a collegiate athlete. Moore is quickly garnering comparisons to Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and what he was able to accomplish in his freshman season.
Senior Malik Benson
The Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida State Seminoles transfer is on his final stop of his college football journey. The former No. 1 junior college recruit out of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas back in 2022 was given another year of eligibility, thanks to Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia's legal case against the NCAA.
Throughout his Division I career, Benson has 38 receptions to go along with 473 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He has a similar top speed to Stewart, running as low as 10.4 seconds in the 100-meter dash back in high school. When he breaks out on routes, Benson can be a dangerous target. He just needs the opportunity, and it may have presented itself.
Redshirt Sophomore Jurrion Dickey
The former 2022 five-star recruit from Menlo Atherton, California, hasn't seen his career go exactly as planned so far. Dickey was ranked as the nation's No. 28 overall prospect and No. 2 wide receiver (per On3). If there was any time for him to showcase his full potential on the gridiron, it would be now.
“I feel like my journey from where I was at the Fiesta Bowl at the end of the year (2024), like I’ve come a long way. I’m going to come here and ball. I feel better with myself, I feel more confident, I feel like I can go out there and shake and be more physical and fast.”- Jurrion Dickey
Oregon redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore will still have an abundance of options to throw to in offensive coordinator Will Stein and coach Dan Lanning's offense, but this loss hurts deeply. Stewart caught 48 passes for 613 receiving yards plus five touchdowns last season with the Ducks and was projected to be the top wide receiver in the Big Ten this season. He was primed for a breakout year heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.
Three additional names to pay attention to from the Oregon receiver room include redshirt senior Gary Bryant Jr., redshirt junior Justius Lowe, and redshirt freshman Jeremiah McClellan. Wide receivers coach Ross Douglas has his work cut out for him to figure out who will be the leader from his group.