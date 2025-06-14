Updated Recruiting Rankings After Oregon Ducks Land 4-Star Receiver Messiah Hampton
After the Oregon Ducks and wide receivers coach Ross Douglas landed a commitment from four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton, the Ducks saw their place in On3's national recruiting rankings improve. Oregon has moved up three spots to No. 8 after Hampton, the No. 48 prospect in the nation, according to On3.
Ahead of the Ducks are the No. 7 Clemson Tigers, No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies, No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs, No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, No. 2 LSU Tigers, and No. 1 USC Trojans.
In the Big Ten Conference team rankings for the 2026 recruiting class, Oregon stayed put at No. 3 with Ohio State is No. 2 and USC at No. 1.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning hasn't looked to rebuild after his Big Ten title campaign; he has looked to reload. Along with Hampton, the 2026 class is headlined by two other offensive weapons in four-star tight end Kendre Harrison (No. 16 in the country) and four-star running back Tradarian Ball (No. 153 in the country).
247Sports' Andrew Ivins raved about Harrison in his evaluation of the tight end prospect:
"Once every decade type of prospect given the fact that he’s being courted by college blue bloods to play football and basketball. Blessed with hulking size as he was verified at just a shade under 6-foot-6, 250 pounds summer before junior year. Likely only going to keep getting bigger with his near 6-foot-11 wingspan and big 10.5-inch hands. A straight-up mismatch for defenders, especially down the red zone."- Ivins on Harrison
Additionally, the Ducks are bringing in a talented pass catcher to the running back room, according to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks.
"Dynamic offensive weapon who may legitimately be able to play running back or receiver in a full-time capacity at the high-major level. May ideally project as a flexible playmaker who can provide 10-12 carries and 6-8 targets per game, while adding return game value."- Brooks on Ball
Lanning seems to have almost all of his bases covered on that side of the ball, except for quarterback. Five-star recruit Ryder Lyons is currently on his official visit in Eugene, and three-star recruit Bryson Beaver de-committed from the Boise State Broncos after receiving an offer from Oregon.
The rest of the 2026 recruiting class brings more support on the defensive side:
Four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland (No. 102 overall recruit)
Four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips (No. 178 overall recruit)
Four-star safety Xavier Lherisse (No. 32 for his position)
Three-star EDGE Dutch Horisk (No. 113 for his position)
Three-star defensive lineman Viliami Moala (No. 125 for his position)
A haul of 2026 talent is in town this weekend on an official visit with the Ducks, along with Lyons, including five-star EDGE Anthony Jones, four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin, four-star safety Devin Jackson, four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds, four-star offensive tackle Kelvin Obot, and three-star linebacker Beau Jandreau.
Looking even further ahead to the 2027 recruiting class, Oregon has two commits in four-star EDGE Prince Tavizon from San Diego, California, and four-star defensive lineman Cam Pritchett from Alabaster, Alabama.