5-Star Recruit Seen Visiting Oregon Ducks' Facilities
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The Oregon Ducks are hosting class of 2028 recruit, edge rusher Darieon Prescott on a visit. Prescott is one of the top recruits in this class and was in Eugene on Wednesday morning.
Darieon Prescott Visiting Eugene
Darieon Prescott is a 6-6, 220 pound edge rusher out of Bolingbrook, Illinois. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 5 edge rusher and No. 18 overall prospect in the 2028 class per 247Sports Composite rankings.
Prescott posted a picture on his Instagram story on the field inside Oregon facilities. Take a look below.
The Ducks offered Darieon Prescott back in January of 2026. Oregon is one of many power conference schools to offer the five-star edge rusher. The Washington Huskies, USC Trojans, Auburn Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Miami Hurricanes, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Penn State Nittany Lions are just a handful of others that have as well.
Will the Ducks be able to eventually land the talented edge rusher?
Oregon Ducks' Recruiting Classes
Oregon has yet to receive a commitment from the 2028 recruiting class. The Ducks are still currently trying to build to their 2027 class, which is ranked as the No. 9 class in the country at this point according to Rivals.
The Ducks have received the commitments from 14 players so far in the 2027 class.
Will Mencl, Quarterback
Rashad Streets, Edge Rusher
Toa Stable, Linebacker
Semaj Stanford, Safety
Zane Rowe, Defensive Lineman
CaDarius McMiller, Running Back
Josiah Molden, Cornerback
Cam Pritchett, Defensive Lineman
Cameron Wagner, Offensive Tackle
Gus Corsair, Interior Offensive Lineman
Brandon Lockley Jr., Linebacker
Avery Michael, Offensive Tackle
Malakai Taufoou, Safety
Sam Ngata, Athlete
This class ranks No. 3 in the Big Ten conference, behind the Ohio State Buckeyes and the USC Trojans. Under coach Dan Lanning, Oregon has been elite at recruiting. The Ducks' recruiting classes in the Lanning era have consistently been among the best in the country. All three of Oregon's recruiting classes from 2024-2026 have been ranked in the top five of Rivals' rankings.
Oregon's elite level of recruiting has shown up on the field over the past few seasons. The Ducks have made the College Football Playoff in each of the past two seasons. In 2024, Oregon lost in the quarterfinal and in 2025, lost in the semifinal. Will they take another step forward and make the national title game in 2026?
A team that is ahead of Oregon in the 2027 rankings and finished No. 1 overall in the 2026 recruiting rankings is their former Pac-10/Pac-12 rival, USC. USC has been gaining momentum that started with landing the top ranked 2026 recruiting class. The Trojans are still seeking their first ever appearance in a College Football Playoff.
Oregon and USC will be in recruiting battles off the field this season, but they will also be matching up on the field. The Ducks travel to Southern California on Sept. 26 to face the Trojans.
There will be a lot of eyes on this game, including recruits that are looking for their next destination.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1