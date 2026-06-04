5-Star Recruit Seen Visiting Oregon Ducks' Facilities

The Oregon Ducks are hosting class of 2028 recruit, edge rusher Darieon Prescott on a visit. Prescott is one of the top recruits in this class and was in Eugene on Wednesday morning.

Darieon Prescott Visiting Eugene

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Darieon Prescott is a 6-6, 220 pound edge rusher out of Bolingbrook, Illinois. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 5 edge rusher and No. 18 overall prospect in the 2028 class per 247Sports Composite rankings.

Prescott posted a picture on his Instagram story on the field inside Oregon facilities. Take a look below.

5-Star ‘28 EDGE Darieon Prescott (@Cfkprescott) is back in Eugene 🦆



Ranks No. 18 nationally pic.twitter.com/iKEB41N0Nf — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) June 3, 2026

The Ducks offered Darieon Prescott back in January of 2026. Oregon is one of many power conference schools to offer the five-star edge rusher. The Washington Huskies, USC Trojans, Auburn Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Miami Hurricanes, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Penn State Nittany Lions are just a handful of others that have as well.

Will the Ducks be able to eventually land the talented edge rusher?

Oregon Ducks' Recruiting Classes

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has yet to receive a commitment from the 2028 recruiting class. The Ducks are still currently trying to build to their 2027 class, which is ranked as the No. 9 class in the country at this point according to Rivals.

The Ducks have received the commitments from 14 players so far in the 2027 class.

Will Mencl, Quarterback

Rashad Streets, Edge Rusher

Toa Stable, Linebacker

Semaj Stanford, Safety

Zane Rowe, Defensive Lineman

CaDarius McMiller, Running Back

Josiah Molden, Cornerback

Cam Pritchett, Defensive Lineman

Cameron Wagner, Offensive Tackle

Gus Corsair, Interior Offensive Lineman

Brandon Lockley Jr., Linebacker

Avery Michael, Offensive Tackle

Malakai Taufoou, Safety

Sam Ngata, Athlete

This class ranks No. 3 in the Big Ten conference, behind the Ohio State Buckeyes and the USC Trojans. Under coach Dan Lanning, Oregon has been elite at recruiting. The Ducks' recruiting classes in the Lanning era have consistently been among the best in the country. All three of Oregon's recruiting classes from 2024-2026 have been ranked in the top five of Rivals' rankings.

Oregon's elite level of recruiting has shown up on the field over the past few seasons. The Ducks have made the College Football Playoff in each of the past two seasons. In 2024, Oregon lost in the quarterfinal and in 2025, lost in the semifinal. Will they take another step forward and make the national title game in 2026?

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

A team that is ahead of Oregon in the 2027 rankings and finished No. 1 overall in the 2026 recruiting rankings is their former Pac-10/Pac-12 rival, USC. USC has been gaining momentum that started with landing the top ranked 2026 recruiting class. The Trojans are still seeking their first ever appearance in a College Football Playoff.

Oregon and USC will be in recruiting battles off the field this season, but they will also be matching up on the field. The Ducks travel to Southern California on Sept. 26 to face the Trojans.

There will be a lot of eyes on this game, including recruits that are looking for their next destination.

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