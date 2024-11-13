Oregon Ducks Offensive Lineman Dave Iuli Injury Update: 100 Percent Healthy?
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Dave Iuli suffered a toe injury during the offseason prior to this season which required surgery. A setback during the summer would keep the potential starter out until the Ducks' win over the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Nov. 9th.
Iuli earned his first career start during his season debut vs. the Terrapins in Oregon's 39-18 week 11 win. After the Ducks' practice on Tuesday, Iuli spoke about what his journey has been like up to this point in the season.
It's been a long ride coming for Iuli, who suffered his setback in the midst of training for the season.
"I went home for my little break and I was training for a little bit, and started feeling it in my leg again," Iuli said. "That kinda set me back a bit...it really brought me down a little bit, but I feel like I attacked it a lot when I got back because the best thing you can do is the next thing. Rehab, rehab, rehab until you're back on the field."
Iuli would get his time to shine when Oregon's starting guard Marcus Harper II was ruled out of the game vs. Maryland due to injury. Iuli split drives with Kawika Rogers.
"It was a blessing, I didn't look at anything else. I think what really motivated me was that my grandma passed away this year and I had to do something for her. So I feel like it wasn't just me on the journey," Iuli added.
Iuli and the Ducks offensive line led the way for a very balanced attack vs. the Terps. Oregon combined for 180 yards on the ground and saw a relatively quiet, but effective game quarterback Dillon Gabriel as he threw for 183 yards. Iuli said that it was only a taste of what is to come as he looks to get back to full game speed in the passing weeks.
"It was a great feel of the first game, but I feel like I just went out there and executed what I needed to do, doing my 111," he said. "I feel like each game comes, each game you get more confident and confident."
Iuli and Rogers could continue to rotate or Oregon coach Dan Lanning may decide to give one player full reps.
“I think they both had different strengths and weaknesses within the game,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “Both played winning football to where you have the ability to have success with them on the field, which is great to see them prove that. I think both earned the opportunity to be able to see what that looks like in the future.”
Iuli finished with adding how excited he was to head out on the road to take on the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.
"We talk about it all the time in our staff meeting. We talk about poise through the noise," Iuli emphasized. "We talk about how any time we go to away games, we want to have self control and like what Coach Dan (Lanning) says, we control the spectators, not the spectators control us."
