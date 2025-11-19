Analysts Get Real On Stakes of USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks
It's no surprise that the media attention around No. 7 Oregon Ducks' game against the No. 15 USC Trojans continues to swell.
Both teams are ranked (the highest ranked match-up for week 13), this is the first time both programs have met as Big Ten teams, and ESPN's College GameDay announced their second regular season visit to Eugene (first time since 2007).
With so much hype surrounding the Ducks vs. Trojans, some college football analysts claim that this game could decide the teams admitted into the post-season College Football Playoffs.
Yogi Roth's Take
Big Ten Network's Yogi Roth gave his take on Tuesday's Big Ten Today comparing USC's defensive stars against Oregon's running back corps and "dominant offensive front."
"This should feel like a Big Ten championship game—this should feel like a CFP game because of the stake," Roth said. "It's kind of fun. We all talked about playing games earlier this season. I know that's not exactly what this is, but there's a version of what this is. It's going to make a magical environment at Autzen this coming Saturday."
Kamari Ramsey's Impact
Roth pointed to Trojan's safety Kamari Ramsey as a key player for USC's offense to work efficiently. Ramsey, who's played in all of USC's game beside their 34-32 loss against Illinois, has 27 total tackles on the season and two passes defended.
"He's the safety. He's the, you know, king pin of this defense. He's the Caleb Downs for the USC Trojans. He's the Dillon Thieneman for the USC Trojans in the back end. He's the communicator. He's been the green dot for the majority of this season on the defense for [defensive coordinator] D'Anton Lynn. Go back to one of their losses. You showed their resume, at Illinois, the morning of that game, he has food poisoning - he doesn't play - they lose the ball game. I think that if he plays, it's a totally different defense," Roth said.
Roth said that his focus, if he was calling the game, would be USC's front seven against Oregon's rushing talent, including the Duck offensive line with tackles Isaiah World and Alex Harkey.
George Wrighster Weighs In
Another big talking head bringing major hype to the Ducks vs. Trojans matchup is CW college football analyst and former Oregon tight end George Wrighster III. Wrighster had strong words to describe the Saturday battle at Auzten.
"Anybody who's associated with either one of these teams knows that it is bigger than the Big Ten Championship," said Wrighster on his Youtube channel. "It is bigger than College Football GameDay being there and Big Noon Kickoff. This is bigger than the College Football Playoff. This is an ego game."
Wrighster argued that recruiting advantages are on the line for this game, as Oregon recruits several kids out of USC's backyard in Southern California. The analyst also argues USC is clawing back to relevance, and defeating a younger star program like Oregon could help the program "reclaim past glory."
The X Factors
Just like Roth, Wrighster also highlighted the struggle between USC's front seven on their defense against Oregon's physical offensive line and deep running back corps. Wrighster claims the ever-shifting odds for the game involves physicality questions for USC's defense.
"For USC's offense, the X factor is finish, don't flirt," Wrighster said. "Finish drives, get into the endzone, do not settle for field goals. And if you are USC's defense, it is stop the run. Stop the run and don't get hit over the top with explosives."
"Now Oregon's offense, it's simple; run the football, catch the football. And when there is a play to be made, don't miss it. And then on Oregon's defense, it is do not fall for any trick plays and it is stop the running game and keep the quarterback in the pocket," Wrighster added.
Oregon kicks off against USC on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 12:30p.m. PT.