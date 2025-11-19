Ducks Digest

Analysts Get Real On Stakes of USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks

With the Oregon Ducks entering their second to last game of the 2025 regular season against the USC Trojans, several college football analysts are calling this match-up a decider for the College Football Playoff.

Ally Osborne

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) swipes his hand over the letter “O” during the “March to Victory” team walk before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) swipes his hand over the letter “O” during the “March to Victory” team walk before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's no surprise that the media attention around No. 7 Oregon Ducks' game against the No. 15 USC Trojans continues to swell.

Both teams are ranked (the highest ranked match-up for week 13), this is the first time both programs have met as Big Ten teams, and ESPN's College GameDay announced their second regular season visit to Eugene (first time since 2007).

With so much hype surrounding the Ducks vs. Trojans, some college football analysts claim that this game could decide the teams admitted into the post-season College Football Playoffs.

Oregon running back Jordon Davison breaks away for a touchdown run as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on N
Oregon running back Jordon Davison breaks away for a touchdown run as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yogi Roth's Take

Big Ten Network's Yogi Roth gave his take on Tuesday's Big Ten Today comparing USC's defensive stars against Oregon's running back corps and "dominant offensive front."

"This should feel like a Big Ten championship game—this should feel like a CFP game because of the stake," Roth said. "It's kind of fun. We all talked about playing games earlier this season. I know that's not exactly what this is, but there's a version of what this is. It's going to make a magical environment at Autzen this coming Saturday."

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe (5) runs the ball against Southe
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe (5) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kamari Ramsey's Impact

Roth pointed to Trojan's safety Kamari Ramsey as a key player for USC's offense to work efficiently. Ramsey, who's played in all of USC's game beside their 34-32 loss against Illinois, has 27 total tackles on the season and two passes defended.

"He's the safety. He's the, you know, king pin of this defense. He's the Caleb Downs for the USC Trojans. He's the Dillon Thieneman for the USC Trojans in the back end. He's the communicator. He's been the green dot for the majority of this season on the defense for [defensive coordinator] D'Anton Lynn. Go back to one of their losses. You showed their resume, at Illinois, the morning of that game, he has food poisoning - he doesn't play - they lose the ball game. I think that if he plays, it's a totally different defense," Roth said.

Roth said that his focus, if he was calling the game, would be USC's front seven against Oregon's rushing talent, including the Duck offensive line with tackles Isaiah World and Alex Harkey.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass aga
Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

George Wrighster Weighs In

Another big talking head bringing major hype to the Ducks vs. Trojans matchup is CW college football analyst and former Oregon tight end George Wrighster III. Wrighster had strong words to describe the Saturday battle at Auzten.

"Anybody who's associated with either one of these teams knows that it is bigger than the Big Ten Championship," said Wrighster on his Youtube channel. "It is bigger than College Football GameDay being there and Big Noon Kickoff. This is bigger than the College Football Playoff. This is an ego game."

Wrighster argued that recruiting advantages are on the line for this game, as Oregon recruits several kids out of USC's backyard in Southern California. The analyst also argues USC is clawing back to relevance, and defeating a younger star program like Oregon could help the program "reclaim past glory."

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher takes the field ahead of the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Goph
Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher takes the field ahead of the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: How Bo Nix Boosted His NFL Future After Win vs. Chiefs

MORE: New Big Ten Power Rankings As Playoff Picture Comes Into View

MORE: Ticket Prices For Oregon vs. USC At Autzen Stadium Are Wild

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) safety Christian Pierce (
Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) safety Christian Pierce (24) cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) celebrate after Iowa Hawkeyes turn the ball over on fourth down during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The X Factors

Just like Roth, Wrighster also highlighted the struggle between USC's front seven on their defense against Oregon's physical offensive line and deep running back corps. Wrighster claims the ever-shifting odds for the game involves physicality questions for USC's defense.

"For USC's offense, the X factor is finish, don't flirt," Wrighster said. "Finish drives, get into the endzone, do not settle for field goals. And if you are USC's defense, it is stop the run. Stop the run and don't get hit over the top with explosives."

"Now Oregon's offense, it's simple; run the football, catch the football. And when there is a play to be made, don't miss it. And then on Oregon's defense, it is do not fall for any trick plays and it is stop the running game and keep the quarterback in the pocket," Wrighster added.

Oregon kicks off against USC on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 12:30p.m. PT.

feed

Published
Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.

Home/Football