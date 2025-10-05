Ducks Digest

AP Top 25 Poll Chaos After Penn State, Texas Suffer Upset Losses

The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions and No. 9 Texas Longhorns both suffered upset losses on the road, and the AP Top 25 Poll is expected to undergo a number of changes. In the latest top-25 prediction, will Penn State and Texas still be ranked?

Charlie Viehl

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin (middle) looks on after defeated by UCLA Bruins 42-37 at Rose Bowl.
Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin (middle) looks on after defeated by UCLA Bruins 42-37 at Rose Bowl. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
It was an action-packed weekend of college football, and the AP Top 25 Poll is certainly set to shuffle after a number of upsets. The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions lost to the UCLA Bruins, the No. 9 Texas Longhorns lost to the Florida Gators, and the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones lost to Cincinnati.

What will the AP Top 25 Poll look like up on its release on Sunday?

Week 7 AP Top 25 Poll Prediction

1. Ohio State
2. Miami
3. Oregon
4. Ole Miss
5. Oklahoma
6. Texas A&M
7. Indiana
8. Alabama
9. Texas Tech
10. Georgia
11. LSU
12. Tennessee
13. Georgia Tech
14. Missouri
15. Michigan
16. Notre Dame
17. Illinois
18. Iowa State
19. Virginia
20. BYU
21. Arizona State
22. Utah
23. Memphis
24. Florida State
25. Vanderbilt

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning makes his entry during ESPN’s “College GameDay” Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 on campus
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning makes his entry during ESPN’s “College GameDay” Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN's College GameDay announced that the show will be in Eugene, Oregon, for a top-10 matchup between the No. 2 Oregon Ducks and No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers.

The Ducks are one of the top teams in the country, but Penn State's loss at UCLA takes some shine away from Oregon's double-overtime win in the White Out. The same can be said for No. 1 Ohio State after the Buckeyes' signature win against No. 9 Texas took a hit with the Longhorns' loss to Florida.

How far will Penn State and Texas fall after the shocking upsets on Saturday? Both the Nittany Lions and the Longhorns have two losses with no wins against a Power 4 opponent.

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) reaches for the ball in the end zone as it sails past his fingertips.
Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) reaches for the ball in the end zone as it sails past his fingertips. The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Florida State Seminoles 22-28 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will No. 3 Miami leapfrog Oregon after beating No. 18 Florida State on the road? The Seminoles now have two losses in ACC play, but Florida State still has one of the better wins in the country after beating No. 10 Alabama 31-17 in week 1.

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide took care of business against No. 16 Vanderbilt, and Alabama can expect to be ranked inside the top-10 once the new AP Top 25 Poll is released. Will Vanderbilt still be ranked?

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws for a touchdown to Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) against Vanderbilt
Oct 4, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws for a touchdown to Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) against Vanderbilt at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Should teams like Vanderbilt and/or Penn State fall all the way out of the AP Poll, which teams will enter the rankings? Teams like Utah, South Florida, and Memphis received votes after week 6, and they are most likely the top candidates to be ranked inside the top-25 come Sunday.

While it's early to think about College Football Playoff seeding, the Memphis Tigers are making a compelling case to be the Group of 5 representative. Will Memphis be ranked inside the AP Top 25 Poll on Sunday?

Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll

1. Ohio State
2. Oregon
3. Miami
4. Ole Miss
5. Oklahoma
6. Texas A&M
7. Penn State
8. Indiana
9. Texas
10. Alabama
11. Texas Tech
12. Georgia
13. LSU
14. Iowa State
15. Tennessee
16. Vanderbilt
17. Georgia Tech
18. Florida State
19. Missouri
20. Michigan
21. Notre Dame
22. Illinois
23. BYU
24. Virginia
25. Arizona State

This article will be updated once the Week 7 AP Top 25 Poll is released.

Published
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

