Bear Alexander Transfer To Oregon Ducks: Exciting Test Of Dan Lanning's Culture
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is a transfer portal wizard. Since taking over the Oregon football program, Lanning has led the Ducks to a 36-5 record with transfer quarterbacks at the helm and key transfer players providing essential production.
Can Lanning's successful run with transfers continue with newly-added defensive lineman Bear Alexander, who joins his third football program in four years?
A look at Lanning's track record... Both of Lanning's transfer quarterbacks, Bo Nix (2022, 2023) and Dillon Gabriel (2024) excelled as Ducks to become Heisman Trophy Finalists.
Nix was selected No. 12 overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft and has wow'd his way to earn the starting quarterback role and enter his name into offensive rookie of the year conversation.
As a Duck, Gabriel became the NCAA all-time leader in total touchdowns (183) while ranking second in passing touchdowns (153), passing yards (18,423) and total yards (19,675). Gabriel has boosted his NFL stock en route to the Big Ten title in Oregon's first year in the conference and the No. 1 overall ranking in the College Football Playoff.
Lanning's transfer success doesn't end with quarterbacks. Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, wide receiver Tez Johnson, wide receiver Evan Stewart, safety Kobe Savage, kicker Atticus Sappington and defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell are all transfers who have made major impact on Oregon's 13-0 record this season.
Undoubtedly, Lanning is a relentless recruiter to find and sign elite talent from the transfer portal, with top-10 transfer portal classes the past three years.
However once those transfers land in Eugene, it's Lanning's culture and team DNA that sets that elite talent up for success. Lanning sees his team as a family, empathizing connection, growth, toughness and sacrifice.
One example that sticks out. Lanning picked transfer offensive lineman Matthew Bedford up from the airport on his first visit to Eugene... just like a family member would.
Enter Bear Alexander, a top transfer portal defensive lineman from the USC Trojans who is joining the Ducks squad. Alexander has been on the move his entire football career: playing for four different high schools and now three different colleges.
Bringing a new group of teammates together every season to find their groove is a tall task. Connecting players, like Bear Alexander, who have never stayed at a program long, is a very tall task.
Alexander has potential off the charts, as a former four-star recruit and the top uncommitted defensive lineman in the transfer portal, before pledging to the Ducks.
Alexander has two seasons of eligibility left after playing for the Georgia Bulldogs as a freshman before transferring to USC. With the Trojans, he totaled 47 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his sophomore season, starting all 13 games in 2023. In 2024, Alexander recorded just four tackles and was in a backup role for USC, before he decided to redshirt.
The 6-3, 315-pound junior looks to find smooth air in his collegiate career after some drama the last few seasons. Alexander's father is vocal on Twitter/X and USC coach Lincoln Riley even responded to some of his playing time criticisms. Riley also voiced his dislike of the "crap" redshirt rules.
“As long as you have it (the current redshirt rules), you’re going to have situations like this,” Riley said. “I think guys should have 5 years to do whatever you want. Play as much as you want or as little as you want. The only way you get an extra is if you have 2 season-ending injuries where you miss the whole season. . . . I think it should be that plain and simple. Then nobody has to worry about any of this other crap like how many games you’ve played.”
In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Oregon's top receiver Tez Johnson addressed why Lanning and Eugene are unique. Johnson transferred to Oregon from Troy in 2023 and detailed how it's easy to focus in the football-centered city.
"If you have any dreams of going to the next level, this is the school you want to be at," Johnson told Amaranthus. "There's no other school you want to be at other than here. A lot of schools, you have a lot of distractions around you. But in Eugene, it's football all day."
Certainly Eugene offers less distractions than Los Angeles.
Maybe less distractions paired with Lanning's team DNA and strong culture is exactly what Alexander needs to steady his career and utilize his promising talent.
"It’s time to claim what’s rightfully yours. Had a few setbacks but never set back!!!" Alexander wrote on Twitter/X.
Based on his social media, Alexander is optimistic that is the case. Lanning, who now has the No. 3 ranked transfer portal class in 2025, has reason to be optimistic too.
