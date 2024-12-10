USC Trojans' Bear Alexander to Visit Oregon Ducks? Transfer Portal
A name that previously expressed interest in the Oregon Ducks is Bear Alexander, recently of the USC Trojans. Now that the transfer portal is open, the 6-foot-3, 315-pound defensive tackle has put his name right back in the whirlwind.
The junior moved away from coach Lincoln Riley's program after just three games to ultimately preserve his redshirt eligibility this season. His collegiate career started with the Georgia Bulldogs (2022) and then USC (2023-2024). Alexander has played 61 career games with stats of 36 solo tackles, four pass deflections, and 3.5 sacks.
On a 247Sports YouTube show with Mike Roach, it was reported that Alexander has expressed interest in the many other likes of Penn State, SMU, Texas, Colorado, and even a potential return to Georgia. Roach reported that Alexander expected to visit Oregon coach Dan Lanning's Ducks.
This is not the first time that the former Bulldog has switched programs, dating back to his days in high school.
Tony Jones, a father figure to Alexander, has been the front face of what Bear wants for himself.
"We made clear what our goals are. . . That goal is to be a full-time starter and leader on the defense like we came there to be... If Bear not being a starter and playing 35 or 40 snaps a game isn't in the best interest of the team... We need to do something different."- Tony Jones via ESPN
If anyone in this current college football landscape would be able to turn a product like Alexander back to his best form, Oregon coach Dan Lanning isn't a bad answer. Name, image, and likeness opportunities are important, but still not the most. The combination of the Ducks coaching staff plus Nike and Phil Knight's Division Street as well as other donors can offer that to Alexander.
Bear has the upside to become a complete, disruptive force on the edge at the next level. Wherever he ends up next, his discipline and willingness to work is the biggest factor.
After Oregon's Big Ten Championship win over the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Ducks will play in the historic Rose Bowl Game on New Year's Day as the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff. The Ducks await the winner of the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers against the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes which will take place in Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 5. p.m. PT.
