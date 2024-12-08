Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Motivated By Biological Mom: Makes History In Big Ten Title Win
The No.1 Oregon Ducks are Big Ten Conference champions in their first season in the conference with much thanks to a record performance from top-receiver Tez Johnson. An extraordinary game from Johnson was made even more special by his biological family in attendance, watching him play in person as a Duck for the first time ever.
"I told them, this is the first game y'all coming to, I'll give you all a show," Johnson said, getting choked up, after the win. "I promise you that. For me, it was just, I don't know if words can explain it, my mom, just seeing the tears in her eyes being able to watch me play on a stage like this. My family had never seen it before."
"Just being able to get them to the game, words can't explain," Johnson continued. "It's something you dream about. And when that time happens and it's being able to get checked off your bucket list, you don't take it for granted."
Johnson was adopted by former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix's family when he was 15 years old. Before that, his home life was a struggle at times. He found peace in football as a child, falling in love with the green and yellow wearing Ducks on TV. Johnson aspires to be a good example for kids who had harder upbringings like he did and remains close with his biological family.
In May, Johnson flew his birth Mom, step Dad, cousin, brother and sister out for their first visit to Eugene to help him celebrate this Birthday. Johnson couldn't wait for his mom’s cooking and to show her the Oregon facilities. His mom asked to go straight from the airport to Autzen Stadium and the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
“I talked about it so much as a kid, it’s surreal for her,” Johnson told Oregon Ducks SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.
Flash forward to December, and with his mom in attendance, Johnson caught 11 passes for a career-high 181 yards and a touchdown while earning Big Ten Championship MVP honors.
Johnson became the first receiver ever to be named the Big Ten Championship Most Valuable Player. His 181 receiving yards are the most ever in a Big Ten Championship Game and 11 catches were second most.
Despite missing two full games this season with a shoulder injury, Johnson is up to No. 3 in Oregon single-season history with 78 receptions, trailing his own record of 86 set in 2023.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel raved about his top receiver after the win that secured a first-round bye and a top-four seed in the College Football Playoff.
"He's special. He knows it," Gabriel said. "I think when you're around a talented individual, you appreciate it because just the person he is, he's electric, and when he gets the ball in his hands, he's going to make a play... I look at 181 yards. I'm surprised but I'm not. That's a guy who is capable of that and he's special. So I'm proud of him."
"But more than that, you appreciate the person," Gabriel continued. "As everyone knows, I've played football for a long time. And when you're around people that love the game, love life, and do what they do in a special way, you appreciate that. And Tez is a huge part of what we do. And him being on the field makes us a lot better. I'm proud of him. I'm proud of the leader he is. I'm proud of the way he fights through adversity and a guy that we've been through a bunch together within a year's time, but the growth together is enormous."
Gabriel, Johnson and the Ducks made more history on Saturday night as the first team to reach 13-0 in program history, matching the program single-season record for wins (2014).
Oregon remains the only undefeated team in the nation with championship-sized goals ahead of it.
