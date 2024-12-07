5-Star Na'eem Offord on Oregon Ducks, Phil Knight: 'Gonna Help Me Make My Shoe'
On the first day of the Early National Signing Period, five-star defensive back Na'eem Offord flipped from the Ohio State Buckeyes to the Oregon Ducks. The No. 12 overall recruit in the country gave credit to Oregon's relationship with Nike co-founder Phil Knight and his connection to the program.
Offord spoke on the reason why he decided to make this switch was partly because Knight is going to help make him his own sneaker when he comes down to Eugene, among other undisclosed plans.
"He played a big role, like a huge, big role. He's actually waiting on me to get up there, he's got a lot of stuff planned for me. He's gonna help me make my shoe."- Na'eem Offord via CBS Sports
Knight along with Pat Kilkenny, The Papé Family, Jim Morse, Ed Maletis helped create Oregon's Name, Image, and Likeness collective known as Division Street, contributing greatly to the Ducks' recruiting success under coach Dan Lanning. This group uses their experiences in branding, marketing, sponsorship, and design in order to benefit their student-athletes and improve upon their NIL opportunities.
Division Street uses their own resources and knowledge to improve upon the financial situations of the Oregon student-athletes as well as become successful in the brand and marketing landscape.
"Phil Knight is bankrolling that whole thing and wants to see them win a national title. They are really, really aggressive with money."- Anonymous NIL agent via CBS Sports
According to On3's valuation, Oregon has an NIL budget of $23 million thanks to the backing of Knight and Nike. Ohio State is rumored to have about the same amount, but the reported numbers are hard to trust.
Offord committed to the Ducks on the first day of the Early National Signing Period. He is ranked as the No. 3 cornerback in the nation and the top recruit coming out of the state of Alabama. Oregon's 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 3 based on On3's evaluation.
Led by Lanning, Oregon will play in the Big Ten Conference Championship against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. A win would secure the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, and most likely a spot in the Rose Bowl Game.
