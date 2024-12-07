Ducks Digest

5-Star Na'eem Offord on Oregon Ducks, Phil Knight: 'Gonna Help Me Make My Shoe'

On the first day of the Early National Signing Period, five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord flipped his commitment to the Oregon Ducks over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Offord gave some credit to Nike's co-founder Phil Knight and the relationship with Oregon.

Arden Cravalho

Phil Knight looks around the newly expanded Autzen Stadium during a visit to the last scrimmage before the 2002 season.
Phil Knight looks around the newly expanded Autzen Stadium during a visit to the last scrimmage before the 2002 season. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

On the first day of the Early National Signing Period, five-star defensive back Na'eem Offord flipped from the Ohio State Buckeyes to the Oregon Ducks. The No. 12 overall recruit in the country gave credit to Oregon's relationship with Nike co-founder Phil Knight and his connection to the program.

Offord spoke on the reason why he decided to make this switch was partly because Knight is going to help make him his own sneaker when he comes down to Eugene, among other undisclosed plans.

"He played a big role, like a huge, big role. He's actually waiting on me to get up there, he's got a lot of stuff planned for me. He's gonna help me make my shoe."

Na'eem Offord via CBS Sports
Na’eem Offord and Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning
Na’eem Offord and Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning / Na’eem Offord Instagram

Knight along with Pat Kilkenny, The Papé Family, Jim Morse, Ed Maletis helped create Oregon's Name, Image, and Likeness collective known as Division Street, contributing greatly to the Ducks' recruiting success under coach Dan Lanning. This group uses their experiences in branding, marketing, sponsorship, and design in order to benefit their student-athletes and improve upon their NIL opportunities.

Division Street uses their own resources and knowledge to improve upon the financial situations of the Oregon student-athletes as well as become successful in the brand and marketing landscape.

"Phil Knight is bankrolling that whole thing and wants to see them win a national title. They are really, really aggressive with money."

Anonymous NIL agent via CBS Sports
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

According to On3's valuation, Oregon has an NIL budget of $23 million thanks to the backing of Knight and Nike. Ohio State is rumored to have about the same amount, but the reported numbers are hard to trust.

Offord committed to the Ducks on the first day of the Early National Signing Period. He is ranked as the No. 3 cornerback in the nation and the top recruit coming out of the state of Alabama. Oregon's 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 3 based on On3's evaluation.

Led by Lanning, Oregon will play in the Big Ten Conference Championship against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. A win would secure the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, and most likely a spot in the Rose Bowl Game.

MORE: Andrew Olesh Signing Decision 'Real Close:' Oregon Ducks, Michigan, Penn State?

MORE: Oregon Ducks Dominate Signing Day: Add Top Receivers Dakorien Moore, Dallas Wilson

MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Black Uniform Combination for Big Ten Championship vs Penn State

MORE: 5-Star Trey McNutt Signs With Oregon Ducks: Early National Signing Day Tracker

MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Penn State In Big Ten Championship Game

MORE: ESPN Calls Oregon Ducks 'Least Interesting' Team After 12-0 Season?

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Credits Dillon Gabriel For Signing Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele

MORE: College Football Playoff Rankings: Alabama Above Miami Controversy, Oregon Ducks No 1

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Is An Elite Recruiter, NIL Isn't Why: Tez Johnson Exclusive

MORE: Big Ten Championship: Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State Betting Odds, Prediction

MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Breaks Another Record In Cleveland Win On Monday Night: 'Chip On Shoulder'

Published
Arden Cravalho
ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

Home/Football