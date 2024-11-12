Big Ten Power Rankings: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, Indiana Hoosiers Jockeying
The Oregon Ducks improved to 10-0 after their win over the Maryland Terrapins. How do this week's Big Ten Power Rankings shake out?
1. Oregon Ducks: 10-0 (Last Week: 1)
Another week, another Oregon win. The Ducks played a pretty sloppy game vs. Maryland but in the end, it didn’t matter, and they still won by three touchdowns.
Next Game: 11/16 at Wisconsin
2. Ohio State Buckeyes: 8-1 (Last Week: 2)
Ohio State easily handled a bad Purdue team at home. Nothing much to report here as Ohio State is good, Purdue is not.
Next Game: 11/16 at Northwestern
3. Indiana Hoosiers: 10-0 (Last Week: 3)
The darlings of college football held off a Michigan comeback on Saturday night in Bloomington to improve to 10-0. The dream season continues for Indiana, a school that normally shifts its attention to Hoosiers basketball at this time in the season. Also, Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti’s daughter got engaged on the field after the game. What's not to love?
Next Game: 11/23 at Ohio State
4. Penn State Nittany Lions: 8-1 (Last Week: 4)
Penn State continues to be Penn State. The Nittany Lions love to beat up on inferior teams, and they did just that against Washington. Unfortunately for Penn State, nobody will take them seriously as a true national contender until they beat a top-ten team, and they have struggled to do so under coach James Franklin.
Next Game: 11/16 at Purdue
5. Illinois Fighting Illini: 6-3 (Last Week: 6)
After the top four teams, it becomes very difficult to rank the rest of the Big Ten. Illinois moves up a spot despite not playing this past weekend.
Next Game: 11/16 vs. Michigan State
6. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 6-4 (Last Week: 5)
Right as it looked like Minnesota was building momentum, they promptly lost to Rutgers. The Gophers had their four-game winning streak snapped by a Rutgers team on its own four-game losing streak.
Next Game: 11/23 vs. Michigan State
7. Iowa Hawkeyes: 6-4 (Last Week: 7)
The Iowa Hawkeyes stay put at No. 7 after their three-point loss at UCLA. The Bruins have been playing very well as of late so Iowa does not drop too many spots.
Next Game: 11/23 at Maryland
8. Nebraska Cornhuskers 5-4 (Last Week: 10)
The winners of the bye week are the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Nebraska jumped up two spots without playing a game.
Next Game: 11/16 at USC
9. UCLA Bruins 4-5 (Last Week: NR)
How about the UCLA Bruins? They were left for dead after their 1-5 start but have flipped a switch and are on a three-game winning streak. Sure, there are teams with better records below them on here, but they are playing better than most of the Big Ten right now. This is the power rankings and NOT the standings.
Next Game: 11/15 vs. Washington
10. Wisconsin Badgers: 5-4 (Last Week: NR)
Another winner of the bye week is the Wisconsin Badgers. They jump back into the top ten after not doing a thing.Who else deserves to be here?
Next Game: 11/16 vs. Oregon
Dropped from Rankings: Michigan, Washington
