Oregon Ducks Betting Odds: Double-Digit Favorites vs. Wisconsin Badgers
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks have been rolling in recent weeks, scoring over 35 points in each of their last five games. The Ducks defeated the Maryland Terrapins 39-18 on Nov. 9 to stay atop of the polls.
The Ducks will head on the road for the final time of the regular season as they travel to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers at Camp Randall. Oregon is the double-digit favorite heading into the game. They will roll into Madison as -14.5 favorites according to ESPN BET.
Oregon actually opened as -14 favorites, but some recent action has pushed the spread up half a point. ESPN's Football Power Index favors the Ducks as well, giving Oregon a 75.6 percent chance of winning the game. FanDuel sees the same odds as ESPN BET. The sportsbook has the Ducks also sitting as a -14.5 favorite.
Another sportsbook, DraftKings, has Oregon sitting as a -14 favorite.
The Ducks are coming off another quality performance at home as they easily dispatched the Terps. With the season winding down, Oregon isn't slowing down and it's easy to see why the Ducks are big favorites to beat the Badgers. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel has had one of his best seasons to date. He has been the catalyst for the Oregon offense all season long and is been a big reason why the Ducks are sitting perfect with a 10-0 record.
The Badgers are coming off a bye week, but have struggled in their last two games. Wisconsin has been outscored 70-23 in their games against Penn State and Iowa in what were a couple of ugly offensive performances. The Badgers gave up 42 points to Iowa alone.
Wisconsin will not only be tasked with stopping Gabriel and the lethal Ducks' pass attack but will have to stop their thunder and lightning duo in the backfield in Jordan James and Noah Whittington. James did not finish the game vs. Maryland as he left with an injury, but if he is healthy and active, he will be looking to break the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career against Wisconsin. He currently sits with 946 yards on the season.
Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcasted on NBC.
