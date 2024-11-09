LSU Tigers Pushing To Flip Oregon Ducks Five-Star Commit Dakorien Moore: Visit For Alabama Game
EUGENE- Multiple highly touted Oregon Ducks commits and prospects will be in attendance as the Oregon Ducks take on the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday. However, one of Oregon’s most valuable pieces of its 2025 recruiting class will not be in Eugene but instead in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as the LSU Tigers take on the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The five-star wide receiver was originally committed to LSU but re-opened his recruitment in May, ultimately choosing Oregon. Moore committed to the Ducks over Texas, Ohio State, and LSU. Although Moore has pledged his allegiance to Oregon, LSU is likely looking to win back its former commit as Moore heads back to Baton Rouge.
LSU is known for its prominence in producing elite wide receivers with former Tigers having successful careers in the NFL. The extensive list includes Odell Beckham Jr., Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas, and more. In total, 326 LSU players have been drafted into the NFL since 1936.
LSU’s appeal for a top receiver recruit like Moore goes beyond its reputation as “Wide Receiver University.” The Tigers are known for a high-tempo, pass-heavy offense, which provides receivers with numerous opportunities to showcase their skills against top-tier SEC defenses. This visit could be dangerous for Oregon’s recruiting class, as losing Moore would be a significant blow.
However, Oregon remains the No. 1 program in the nation and is building something special as coach Dan Lanning looks to lead the program to its first-ever national championship.
Analyzing Moore's reasons for being in Baton Rouge, it’s also notable that one of his best friends, quarterback prospect Keelon Russell, is committed to Alabama. Russell and Moore both attend Duncanville High School in Texas and are in the same graduating class. However, the prolific duo is preparing to part ways in college.
“I love how open I can be when I’m out there,” Moore told On3 about the Ducks prior to his commitment. “Their uniforms and their style, they’re just different. It’s unique, and it’s not really comparable to any other school I’m looking at."
"I just think they have great coaches in general. Coach Lanning knows how to judge people, and he is a good judge of character. And he’s really good at building relationships and getting people to trust him. I feel like that reels the great players in. And with coach (Junior) Adams, he’s just a well-rounded good coach, good mentor, and a good person to be around," Moore continued.
Moore is regarded as the No. 1 wide receiver in the country and is listed as a top-five overall prospect in the nation by every major recruiting source. Moore is also the highest-rated commit in Oregon program history, according to 247Sports.
As a junior, Moore hauled in 71 receptions for 1,523 yards and 18 touchdowns, leading Duncanville to a Texas 6A Division 1 state title.
If the Ducks can retain Moore’s commitment, it would solidify Oregon's status as a national recruiting powerhouse, marking a historic win for Lanning and company's recruiting efforts.
