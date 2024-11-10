Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Jordan Burch Injury After Beating Maryland
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Jordan Burch left the game with an apparent injury to his right leg in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins. Burch was favoring his left leg as he left the field.Burch suffered an injury in practice ahead of the Ducks' game with the Ohio State Buckeyes, but the elite defensive lineman was able to return to the field against the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 9.
After the game, Ducks coach Dan Lanning provided an update on Burch's injury status.
"I think he's fine," said Lanning. "Just tweaked his ankle a little bit."
Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden went down with an injury in the first quarter against Maryland. Holden caught a third-down pass from quarterback Dillon Gabriel for 10 yards, but the receiver stayed down after the play.
Holden exited the field with some help from the Oregon athletic trainers. When down on the field, the wide receiver was rubbing his right leg. His helmet came off during the play, but the injury did not appear to be related to the head.
As the Ducks led 14-3 in the second quarter, Holden was back on the field with the Oregon offense.
Big Ten Network sideline reporter Brooke Fletcher provided an update on Holden's injury.
"He put a pad on his right quad there for some extra protection guys," reported Fletcher on the broadcast. "I saw him hit the training table, punched it a few times. . . . He's clearly frustrated with what's transpired."
He was up and moving on the Ducks' sideline as the Oregon offense scored its first touchdown of the game. Running back Jordan James found the end zone on a three-yard touchdown rush.
The play on which Holden was injured was his first and only catch of the game so far. Running back Jordan James leads the Ducks with 26 receiving yards on one reception. James also has Oregon's only offensive touchdown of the first half.
The Ducks are already dealing with injuries to the wide receiver room. Leading pass-catcher Tez Johnson injured his shoulder against the Michigan Wolverines and is out for the game against Maryland. Oregon fans are hoping that Johnson can make a return in time for the end of the regular season.
Wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. made his season debut against Maryland, dealing with an offseason injury that caused him to miss the first nine games of the season. After Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart muffed the first punt of the game, Bryant Jr. received the next punt for Oregon.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning was interviewed before halftime by Big Ten Network sideline reporter Brooke Fletcher.
"We can be a lot better. We’re not playing clean right now," Lanning said when Fletcher asked about Oregon's offensive performance. "To our standard, we’ve got a lot more left in the tank that we can go attack right now into halftime."
At the end of the first half, Oregon leads Maryland 21-10 in Autzen Stadium.
MORE: What Pat McAfee Said About Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning’s Viral Motivation Tactic
MORE: Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee Detail Why Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Are Elite
MORE: Miami Dolphins' Jevon Holland Offers Advice To Oregon Ducks Before Maryland Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Injury Report: Tez Johnson Out, Gary Bryant Jr. Returning?
MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Terrapins: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Nation's No. 2 Overall Recruit Visiting Eugene For Maryland
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Johntay Cook To Transfer: Oregon Ducks, Georgia, Ole Miss Interested
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel Close to Breaking Another NCAA Record
MORE: Ohio State's Ryan Day: Defense Had To 'Start From Scratch’ After Oregon Ducks Loss
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Maryland Terrapins In Autzen Stadium