Denver Broncos, Bo Nix Lose to Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 16-14 in Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs stay undefeated, improving to a perfect 9-0.
The rookie out of Oregon led a six-minute drive in the fourth quarter that set up the Broncos for a game-winning field goal attempt as time would expire. Denver had a chance to win the game, but the Chiefs blocked the field goal and secured the win.
On a third down with under two minutes remaining, Nix found Broncos wide receiver Cortland Sutton for a pivotal first down that allowed the Broncos to run out the clock. The Denver rookie finished with 215 yards and two touchdowns, completing 22 of 30 passes.
The Chiefs have now won nine consecutive games when trailing at any point in the second half, an NFL record.
In the second quarter, Nix connected on a deep ball to Sutton for a 32-yard touchdown. The former Oregon Duck completed 14 of 20 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Nix has completed receptions to eight different Denver receivers.
Nix spread the ball across the Denver offense, but he and Sutton appear to be establishing a chemistry between quarterback and wide receiver. In addition, Rookie receiver Devaugn Vele caught his first-career NFL touchdown against Kansas City.
With a perfect record, Mahomes and the Chiefs lead the AFC West division. Nix and the Broncos are in third place behind the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs have won two consecutive Super Bowls, and they are currently on the hunt for a three-peat.
Leading up to the game, the rookie quarterback was asked about playing an accoladed quarterback like Mahomes.
"I've obviously watched [Mahomes] for a long time since he was putting up really good numbers in college, and now obviously in the league, you know he's the best in the league right now. Everyone is trying to match him. Everybody's trying to catch up, I feel like," said Nix.
The Broncos led 14-3 in the second quarter until the Chiefs offense was able to score before halftime to cut the Broncos' lead to four points. Mahomes finished with 266 passing yards and a touchdown. The Denver defense sacked the star quarterback four times, but the Chiefs' 16 points were enough to get the win.
