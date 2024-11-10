Questionable Officiating Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland: Unsportsmanlike Conduct After Dillon Gabriel Hit
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks committed 12 penalties for 95 penalty yards in a 39-18 win over the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. The officiating crew made some questionable penalty calls that extended drives for the Maryland offense. It was a rough start on special teams for the Ducks as well.
Oregon committed seven penalties that led to Maryland first downs.
One that caused a huge swing of momentum in the fourth quarter... After a possible late hit on quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Oregon offensive lineman Nishad Strother retaliated and pushed a Maryland defender. That turned into a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct call and forced Oregon to punt.
Lanning: “We Can Be A Lot Better”
The Oregon Ducks took a 21-10 lead into the half against the visiting Maryland Terrapins. Even with the double-digit halftime lead, Ducks’ coach Dan Lanning was adamant that the Ducks can be much better in the second half. He spoke to Big Ten Network’s Brooke Fletcher after the first half.
“We can be a lot better. We’re not playing clean right now,” Lanning said. “To our standard, we’ve got a lot more left in the tank that we can go attack right now into halftime.”
The Ducks have had penalties to extend multiple Maryland drives. Lanning and the Ducks will try to start fresh in the second half.
“It’s a new quarter, it’s a new game right now,” Lanning said. “We get he opportunity to have the ball at the half, and we have the opportunity to be aggressive and take advantage of that.”
Oregon has not faced much adversity of late, so learning how to bounce back from these mistakes could be a good thing moving forward.
Ducks Making Careless Mistakes
On the opening drive of the game, the Ducks forced a Maryland three and out. While Maryland was punting on fourth down, Oregon roughed the Maryland punter, giving the Terrapins an automatic first down. Maryland ended up driving for a field goal on that drive.
The Ducks had their own three and out to start the game. Oregon had a bad punt off the side of punter Ross James’s foot and only traveled 32 yards.
Luckily for the Ducks, their defense stepped up and forced a three-and-out. However, on the punt, Oregon's Evan Stewart muffed it and got lucky to retain possession.
This would not be the last mistake Oregon would make. On the lone Maryland touchdown drive in the first half, the Ducks committed multiple drive-extending penalties. Oregon defensive back Tysheem Johnson committed some questionable defensive pass interference penalties to keep the drive going. There was also a facemask called on the Ducks’ defensive lineman Derrick Harmon during a sack.
In the fourth quarter on third down and goal, a defensive holding call on Oregon's Brandon Johnson in the end zone gave Maryland a first down. On the next play, Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. completed a three-yard touchdown pass to Octavian Smith Jr.
MORE: What Pat McAfee Said About Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning’s Viral Motivation Tactic
MORE: Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee Detail Why Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Are Elite
MORE: Miami Dolphins' Jevon Holland Offers Advice To Oregon Ducks Before Maryland Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Injury Report: Tez Johnson Out, Gary Bryant Jr. Returning?
MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Terrapins: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Nation's No. 2 Overall Recruit Visiting Eugene For Maryland
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Johntay Cook To Transfer: Oregon Ducks, Georgia, Ole Miss Interested
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel Close to Breaking Another NCAA Record
MORE: Ohio State's Ryan Day: Defense Had To 'Start From Scratch’ After Oregon Ducks Loss
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Maryland Terrapins In Autzen Stadium