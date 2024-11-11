Oregon Ducks Recruiting: 5-Star Jared Curtis Trending to Ducks Over Ohio State, Georgia?
Over the weekend in Eugene, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks hosted a group of talented high school recruits in Autzen Stadium to watch their 39-18 victory over the Maryland Terrapins. One of those sought after prospects is Jared Curtis, a five-star quarterback from Nashville, Tennessee, and ESPN’s top quarterback prospect for 2026. This was Curtis’ second visit to Eugene, with the Ducks heavily pursuing this quarterback.
It seems like the interest is going both ways, as Curtis recently spoke highly of this weekend’s visit with On3 Sports.
“Me and my dad came up here, we loved it,” Curtis said to On3. “With 55,000 people, it was probably one of the loudest stadiums I’ve been in.”
The volume at Autzen Stadium is becoming quite the topic nowadays, with fans Big Ten team after team entering their game week with Oregon poking fun at the around 54,000 fan capacity, only to be immediately shocked by the loud atmosphere. It’s a factor that can shock opposing teams, opposing fans, and especially hopeful Oregon recruits.
The 6-4, 225 recruit also shared with On3 that he really enjoyed the camaraderie with the Ducks from the athletes to the coaches.
“They’re well coached and they’re disciplined and I think they’re hungry to go get it,” Curtis said.
Curtis also went on to talk about his growing relationship with Oregon offensive coordinator, Will Stein. Stein is also the quarterbacks coach for Oregon, and has an extensive background with the position as a former quarterback for Louisville in his playing days and his previous role as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UTSA.
“The relationship with me and Coach Stein. My mom and dad really like it up here. What they do in their offense with the quarterbacks and getting players around them,” Curtis said.
According to 247Sports, Curtis currently has 37 offers across the country. Some of the biggest schools to vie for the Nashville native are Alabama, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, and Texas. Curtis was previously committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, but decommitted during week eight so he could fully explore all of his options for a future school.
"I let [coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo] know it just doesn't seem right or fair to stay committed while checking out other programs. I want people to know where I stand and I've learned that making big decisions takes time,” Curtis said in a letter posted to social media.
During his sophomore year in high school, Curtis put up 180 of 321 in passing with 2,522 yards and 25 thrown touchdowns. He also had nine interceptions on the season while rushing for 543 yards and 13 touchdowns. Curtis is a versatile athlete, making him the perfect fit for a high-flying offense like Oregon’s, which is currently surging forward under the leadership of Dillon Gabriel, another quarterback known to use his arms and his legs for a dual threat.
Curtis is visiting Georgia and then Ohio State next before making final decisions.
However, it seems like Oregon will be sticking in this quarterback’s mind as he travels across the country, to find his future team.
“The stadium was the most impressing thing,” Curtis said. “The atmosphere.”
